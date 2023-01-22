Best NFL Player Props Today: Cowboys vs 49ers - NFC Divisional Round - January 22 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Plenty of player props are available for this NFC Divisional Round matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Niners finished the regular season at 13-4, finishing as the second seed in the NFC. For the Cowboys, they were 12-5, earning them the fifth seed. Last week, both teams won comfortably, and they'll look to ride that momentum today. Below, we'll highlight the best player props for this matchup courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 6:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

NFL Player Prop #1: Brandon Aiyuk Over 56.5 Receiving Yards (-119)

Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers' top receiver, finished with 73 receiving yards against the Seahawks. Now, in his last four games, he's averaging 78.5 receiving yards per game, finishing with at least 59 in each of these contests. The Cowboys have a solid pass defense, but Aiyuk has been extremely consistent this year. Expect him to get to 57 receiving yards today at home, as he's gotten to this number in eight of nine home games this season.

NFL Player Prop #2: Dak Prescott Over 34.5 Passing Attempts (-114)

Dak Prescott finished with 33 attempts last week, but the Cowboys had a big lead early in the third quarter and didn't need to pass the ball as much. Prescott threw at least 35 passes in each of his final three regular season games. Today, he'll match up with a tough 49ers defense, but San Francisco does give up 35 attempts per game. Expect Prescott to throw a ton of passes today on the road.

NFL Player Prop #3: Jauan Jennings Over 1.5 Receptions (-132)

Jauan Jennings features as the 49ers' third wide receiver, but he still garnered five targets last week. He ended with two receptions against Seattle last week, and now he's caught two passes in four of his previous five games. Even though he's not one of San Francisco's top receivers, he usually gets involved enough to make some sort of impact. Look for Jennings to tally two catches again today at home.

