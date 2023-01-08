Best NFL Player Props Today: Cowboys vs Commanders - Week 18 - January 8 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Plenty of player props are available for this NFL Week 18 matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys. The 12-4 Cowboys are currently the #5 seed in the NFC, but they could potentially rise to #1 with a win and help from some other teams. While the most likely scenario is that Dallas remains at the #5 seed, they won't take their foot off the gas today. Washington is 7-8-1, and officially eliminated, but they'll still fight hard versus their division rivals.

Below, we'll take you through the best player props for this regular season finale, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders

Date & Time: Sunday, January 8, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: FedExField, Landover, Maryland

NFL Player Prop #1: CeeDee Lamb Over 64.5 Receiving Yards (-119)

CeeDee Lamb has had an amazing season, and he'll look to keep racking up the yards this afternoon. Lamb averages 81.7 receiving yards per game, and he's recorded 100+ yards in each of his previous three contests. Lamb is one of the better receivers in the NFL, and the Commanders were unable to contain him at the beginning of the year. Today, it's possible that the Cowboys might look to run the ball more, especially if they open up a big lead. Still, Lamb has recorded 65 yards in 13 of his previous 15 games. Also, back in Week 5, Lamb tallied 97 yards on six catches versus Washington, and he should produce once again today.

NFL Player Prop #2: Jonathan Williams Under 56.5 Rushing Yards (-121)

Jonathan Williams is set to be the Commanders' starting running back, with main backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson inactive for today's contest. Williams has bounced around the NFL, but he's been in the league since 2016. Still, he only has 45 career rushing attempts, 12 coming this season. This year he averages a solid 5.2 yards per carry and 4.4 in his career, but this sample size is way too small to take into account. The Cowboys have allowed the eighth-fewest rushing yards, and they'll likely force a lot of three-and-outs and short drives. Expect Dallas to contain Williams and the Washington offense this afternoon.

