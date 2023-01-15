Best NFL Player Props Today: Dolphins vs Bills - January 15 | 2022 NFL Wild Card Round

The Buffalo Bills will play host to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and plenty of player props are available to choose from for this Wild Card Round matchup. These AFC East rivals are loaded with talent, but the Dolphins will be without starting QB Tua Tagovailoa, which will make life a lot harder for them. Still, the Bills and Dolphins split the season series and will battle it out up in Buffalo on Sunday. Below, we'll highlight the best player props for this matchup, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Match Details

Fixture: Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

NFL Player Prop #1: Jaylen Waddle Over 46.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Jaylen Waddle had an excellent season for Miami, and he'll look to remain productive on Sunday. The second-year wideout finished the year with an average of 79.8 receiving yards per game, and he torched the Bills both times he played them. In Buffalo back in December, Waddle recorded 114 yards, and in September, versus the Bills, Waddle finished with 102 yards. The Alabama product finished the year averaging 88.3 yards over his final four games, so expect him to keep racking up the yards, even with rookie QB Skylar Thompson under center.

NFL Player Prop #2: James Cook Over 37.5 Rushing Yards (-123)

Bills rookie running back James Cook had a solid year backing up Devin Singletary. Cook really came alive in the last few weeks, as he averaged 59.3 yards over the final three regular season games. He averages an impressive 5.7 yards per carry, and he should see enough touches versus the Dolphins to get to 38 yards.

NFL Player Prop #3: Jeff Wilson Jr. Under 60.5 Rushing Yards (-118)

The Dolphins mid-season acquired Jeff Wilson Jr., and while he had some big games, overall, he didn't always see a ton of touches. Since joining Miami, Wilson Jr. has played in eight contests, but he only had two games where he finished with over 60 yards. Buffalo allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL this season, and Wilson Jr. hasn't been consistent enough to trust. Take the under here, as the Bills' defense should be on their 'A' game on Sunday.

