Best NFL Player Props Today: Dolphins vs. Patriots - January 1 - Week 17 | 2022 NFL Football Season

It's crunch time for both of these teams, as every single play could be the difference between a playoff spot and a long offseason. As such, players are going to bring their best on each snap.

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots have already met, so there will be plenty to draw from between the two divisional foes.

Below we'll check out some of the best player props for round two, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Match Details

Fixture: Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots

Date and Time: Sunday, January 1, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Gillette Stadium

NFL Player Prop #1: Teddy Bridgewater Over 0.5 Interceptions (-130)

The New England Patriots have one of the top defenses in the league, and takeaways are a major part of that success. In particular, the Patriots come down with a lot of interceptions, as their 16 this season is second in the NFL and an average of over one per game.

Teddy Bridgewater will be filling in for Tua Tagovailoa, and although has had a limited number of pass attempts this season, he has thrown three interceptions already. New England has a tremendous rush defense, so the more that Bridgewater has to throw, the more likely that the Patriots' defense can steal another pass.

NFL Player Prop #2: Tyreek Hill Over 71.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Tyreek Hill is having a fantastic season, racking up the second-most receiving yards in the league ahead of this game. He is averaging 108.8 yards per game and had 94 yards against the Patriots in the first game. Only four times has he been held under 72 yards this season.

In Teddy Bridgewater's two games with extended action, Hill produced two of his best games. He had 160 yards in the game where Bridgewater subbed in, and 177 in the game where Bridgewater started. Expect Hill to get plenty of looks and use his speed to get loose eventually.

NFL Player Prop #3: Jakobi Myers Over 51.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Jakobi Myers is the Patriots' leading receiver, averaging 60.3 receiving yards per game this season. Last week, he put together one of his best performances of the season, racking up 83 yards, including a crucial 48-yarder.

He had a modest 55-yard performance against Miami the first time, but he should fare better this time around. The Dolphins' defense has been worse on the road, and they've allowed six receivers to get at least 60 yards during their current four-game losing streak.

