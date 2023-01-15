Best NFL Player Props Today: Giants vs Vikings - Wild Card Round - January 15 | 2022 NFL Football Playoffs

Many player props are being offered for this NFC Wild Card matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants. The Vikings finished 13-4 and won the NFC North, while the Giants finished 9-7-1 in a tough NFC East division. When these teams met on Christmas Eve, the Vikings kicked a last-second field goal to squeak by New York on their home field. Today, the Giants will seek their revenge on the road, and below, we'll guide you through the best player props for this matchup, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings Match Details

Fixture: New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

NFL Player Prop #1: Saquon Barkley Over 3.5 Receptions (-140)

Giants running back Saquon Barkley had his best season since 2019, and a lot of that had to do with staying on the field. He played 16 games and finished with 1,312 rushing yards and 338 receiving yards. As a pass-catcher, Barkley was pretty productive, but he should see his touches rise on Sunday. The Penn State alum was inactive for Week 18, but he has caught at least four passes in four of his last six games. Also, Barkley caught eight passes against Minnesota just a few weeks ago, so look for him to get to reel in at least four catches again versus the Vikings.

NFL Player Prop #2: Daniel Jones Over 21.5 Passing Completions (-130)

New York QB Daniel Jones had his best season as a pro, and he should be fully healthy and ready to go after resting last week. During the regular season, Jones only finished with 19.8 completions per game, but in the second half of the season, his numbers were significantly better. Over his last seven games, Jones averaged 23 completions on 33.6 attempts, and he should be able to get in a good rhythm against a weak Minnesota pass defense. When Jones took on the Vikings a few weeks ago, he finished with 30 completions, so expect him to at least get to 22 on Sunday.

NFL Player Prop #3: K.J. Osborn Over 3.5 Receptions (+110)

Vikings wideout K.J. Osborn is averaging 6.0 receptions per game over his last five games, and he'll match up with a decent Giants defense on Sunday. Osborn has recorded four or more receptions in four of his past five games, including a game where he had four catches versus New York. Although he's the Vikings' third-most targeted receiver, expect him to get involved in the offense at home.

