Best NFL Player Props Today: Jaguars vs Texans - January 1 - NFL Week 17 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Many player props are available for this AFC South clash between the Jaguars and the Texans. The Texans are just 2-12-1, but the Jaguars are hot and have a 7-8 record after three consecutive wins. Jacksonville has their sights set on the division, but that'll be decided next week versus Tennessee. They can't overlook this matchup, though, and below we'll highlight the best player props for this NFL Week 17 divisional battle, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Match Details

Fixture: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

NFL Player Prop #1: Trevor Lawrence Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-120)

Trevor Lawrence has been very solid in recent weeks, and although he's listed as questionable, expect him to suit up against the Texans on Sunday. The former #1 overall pick failed to record a TD pass versus a tough Jets defense last week, but in the two weeks prior, he threw seven TDs. Against a poor Texans defense, expect the Jags' franchise QB to get back to his regular production. His main end zone threats, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Evan Engram, should be able to help him reach two TD passes on Sunday versus Houston.

NFL Player Prop #2: Travis Etienne Jr. Over 70.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Travis Etienne Jr., the Jaguars' main running back, should be able to run all over this Houston defense on Sunday. The Texans have allowed 124.7 rushing yards per game to running backs over their past three games, and Etienne Jr. has reached 71 yards with ease recently. The former Clemson running back has 186 yards on the ground over his previous two contests and should see a lot of touches again in Houston, enough for him to reach 71 yards.

NFL Player Prop #3: Brandin Cooks Over 48.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

As bad as the Texans have been this year, their best receiver, Brandin Cooks, has managed to remain productive. Cooks averages 50.4 yards per game, but over his previous three, he's amassed 59 or more yards twice. The Jaguars' defense shut down a subpar Jets offense last week, but they allow the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL. Expect Cooks to take advantage of a weak Jacksonville secondary and get to at least 49 yards at home.

