Best NFL Player Props for Saturday: Saints vs Browns - NFL Week 16 - December 24 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Many player props are being offered for today's matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the New Orleans Saints. The Browns are 6-8, and they're almost mathematically eliminated, but if they win their remaining three games, they might have a slim chance of making the playoffs. The Saints are in a similar position at 5-9, but both teams will look to build off their previous wins. Below, we'll highlight the best player props to choose from, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Saints @ Cleveland Browns

Date & Time: Saturday, December 24, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

NFL Player Prop #1: Nick Chubb Over 78.5 Rushing Yards (-130)

Nick Chubb currently averages 89.4 rushing yards per contest, and even with Deshaun Watson returning from suspension, Chubb has been able to remain productive. He had 99 yards on the ground last week on 21 carries versus a strong Baltimore defense, and tonight he'll take on a subpar Saints defense. New Orleans allowed 231 rushing yards to the Falcons last week, and today Cleveland can take advantage of some holes in the Saints' run defense. Expect Chubb to get to 79 yards today, as he's already done so in 10 of his 14 games this year.

NFL Player Prop #2: Alvin Kamara Under 20.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Alvin Kamara hasn't had his best year, but he's still pretty effective in the running game and as a pass-catcher. Lately, he hasn't really racked up the receiving yards, and with temperatures expected around five degrees and winds up at 25 MPH, both teams will likely go run-heavy. Even though Kamara doesn't garner a ton of long receptions, the Saints won't be passing the ball a lot. He'll probably get a decent amount of carries, but expect his receiving yards to be pretty low and under 21 for the third straight game.

NFL Player Prop #3: Andy Dalton Under 0.5 Interceptions (-165)

Andy Dalton hasn't thrown an interception in four consecutive games, and with today's weather conditions, expect him to throw the ball a lot less than normal. He had some issues throwing picks earlier this season, but it seems that he's improved his decision-making quite a bit in recent weeks. With winds possibly getting up to 30 MPH, expect Dalton to barely throw deep or even attempt many risky passes.

