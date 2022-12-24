Best NFL Player Props for Today - Texans vs. Titans - Week 16 - December 24 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans will meet in an AFC South divisional rivalry game in Week 16.

The Titans are 7-7 and in first place in the AFC South, however, their lead has shrunk to half a game following a four-game losing streak.

The Texans are 1-12-1 and have lost nine straight games since their Week 6 bye. Houston is currently in line to hold the first overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Texans vs. Titans Match Details

Fixture: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Date and Time: Saturday, December 24th, 1:00 pm EST

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

NFL Player Prop #1: Derrick Henry Over 117.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is currently second in the NFL with 1303 rushing yards. The All-Pro running back will be facing a Houston Texans defense that has allowed 2345 rushing yards this season, the most in the NFL.

Henry ran for 219 yards against the Texans in Week 8 and has 892 rushing yards over his past four games against Houston. Furthermore, he has finished each game with at least 211 rushing yards.

With Ryan Tannehill sidelined following ankle surgery, Henry should receive plenty of touches. Look for him to finish with at least 118 rushing yards.

NFL Player Prop #2: Derrick Henry Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-150)

Derrick Henry has ran for 12 touchdowns this season, tied for the third-most in the NFL. Two of those touchdowns came in Week 8 against the Houston Texans, who have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns this season, fourth-most in the NFL.

Henry has scored at least two touchdowns in his last four games against the Texans, finding the end zone nine times over that span. Additionally, he has scored in each of his past two games.

Look for the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year to find the end zone at least once against the struggling Houston defense.

NFL Player Prop #3: Malik Willis Under 121.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis will be making his third career start in Week 16. The rookie quarterback's first career start also came against the Houston Texans, back in Week 8.

Willis finished with just 55 passing yards on ten attempts, and he has never thrown for more than 80 yards and 16 attempts in any of the seven games in which he has taken a snap.

While the Texans' defense has been a middle-of-the-pack unit, ranking 19th in passing yards allowed, the Titans are likely to play through Derrick Henry as they did in Week 8. Look for Willis to throw for 121 yards or less as he is unlikely to drop back to pass very often.

