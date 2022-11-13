Best NFL Prop Bets Today - Cardinals vs. Rams - NFL Week 10 - November 13 | 2022 NFL Season

We have an exciting NFC West matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 and there are a lot of intriguing prop bets for this game.

Both teams are struggling with under .500 records this season, but still have an outside shot at potentially winning the division as a whole.

As for the player props below, we'll highlight the best ones for this divisional battle this afternoon.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams

Date & Time: Sunday, November 13, 4:25 p.m. EDT

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

NFL Player Prop #1: Cooper Kupp Anytime TD (+100)

Is this even a Rams game if we do not place this wager? Cooper Kupp has a nose for the end zone and has scored a touchdown in his last two games. He actually had his worst statistical game of the season against Arizona and this is a chance for him to bounce back and be the dominant wide receiver he has been.

Entering Sunday's slate of games, the Arizona Cardinals are tied for third with 16 passing touchdowns allowed this season, so they are going to give up throws to the end zone. We are getting solid odds here as well so add that to your ticket.

NFL Player Prop #2: James Conner Under 45.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

James Conner might be the leading running back for the Cardinals, but they are not going to give him a fair shake of rushing attempts to get to 46+ rushing yards.

He only ran for 39 yards in their previous matchup this season and has eclipsed that mark twice in his six games overall. He does not get the ball in the backfield much as he has gotten 16 total rushing attempts over the last two games.

The Rams are also fourth in the NFL with just 98.4 rushing yards allowed per game so this should be a great chance for the under to hit.

NFL Player Prop #3: Allen Robinson II Over 2.5 Receptions (-150)

Imagine the number being as low as this for any other second option in the passing game? However, this is the reality we have with the Rams and it seems the sportsbooks have not caught up to what the Rams offense has done lately.

In their last five games, Robinson is averaging 5.8 targets per game and that gives us a lot of hope that he will be able to snatch at least three receptions against this weaker Arizona pass defense.

Poll : 0 votes