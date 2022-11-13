The San Francisco 49ers will be hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, and there are plenty of player props available. These California teams have had mixed results this year, but both are coming off big wins. Below, we'll go through the best player props for this SNF showdown.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Chargers @ San Francisco 49ers

Date & Time: Sunday, November 13, 8:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

NFL Player Prop #1: Jimmy Garoppolo Under 31.5 Passing Attempts (-154)

Jimmy Garoppolo had a very efficient performance against the Rams last week, going 21-for-25 with two passing TDs and 235 passing yards. This was the first time since Week 3 that Garoppolo finished with under 30 passing attempts, but this could be the norm now with Christian McCaffrey in the backfield. McCaffrey is one of the best running backs in the league when healthy and last week was a prime example. The Niners' new acquisition garnered 18 carries and caught nine passes as well. Look for Garoppolo to hand the ball off a lot once again, limiting his passing attempts tonight.

NFL Player Prop #2: Austin Ekeler Under 44.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Austin Ekeler has had a solid season for the Chargers, but his rushing numbers haven't been too impressive over the last three games. Over this span, he's averaged 38 rushing yards per game, and in two of the three contests, he's tallied under 45 yards on the ground. Tonight, he'll face a San Francisco defense that allows the second-fewest rushing yards per game. Ekeler is very involved as a pass-catcher, but tonight expect the Niners' defense to limit him to 44 rushing yards or fewer.

NFL Player Prop #3: Gerald Everett Under 42.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Gerald Everett, the Chargers' tight end, has been pretty reliable this year, but his production is usually relatively modest. Last week he caught five passes for 36 yards, and now out of his previous four games, he's surpassed 42 receiving yards just once. The 49ers' defense ranks in the top 10 in fewest passing yards allowed, and the Chargers will likely look to feature Austin Ekeler and Joshua Palmer frequently enough to keep Everett's totals low.

