Best NFL Props for Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Jacobs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, & Daniel Carlson

Best NFL Player Props for Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Jacobs has gone over this prop very often in recent games

NFL football on a Monday night is a long-standing tradition, and everyone loves to put some bets down on primetime games. The struggling Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs. We have three props that we are going to take a shot at tonight, and they have been hitting at a very good rate over the last two seasons. If you want three of the best player props for tonight's NFL action, you are in the right place.

Prop #1: Josh Jacobs over 2.5 Receptions (-170)

Yes, this is a juiced prop. However, this value is very generous when looking at the numbers. Over his last 2 games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Jacobs has hauled in 10 passes. The line could be 3.5 on some books at the moment, but that is a solid bet as well. Running backs such as Austin Ekeler, Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, and Leonard Fournette have all gone over their reception props in their matchups.

The game script also favors this prop, as the Kansas City Chiefs offense has been very good this season. It's very likely that the Chiefs will lead for the majority of this game. Derek Carr may be forced into a lot of pass attempts. Take Jacobs' reception prop and watch it cash!

Prop #2: Clyde Edwards-Helaire over 17.5 Receving Yards (-110)

This line seems a little bit disrespectful, as Edwards-Helaire has comfortably gone over this line in three out of four games this season. Realistically, it should have been four out of four games, but he dropped a pass last week that would have put him above this mark. Patrick Mahomes has an amazing matchup with the Las Vegas defense that ranks towards the bottom of the NFL when it comes to defending the pass.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire should get over the line pretty easily in this game; maybe on one catch! The Raiders' defense has given up an average of 50.25 receiving yards to running backs this season, so this is a great spot.

Prop #3: Daniel Carlson over 1.5 Field Goals Made (-110)

Through four games, Daniel Carlson has gone over this line in all four games this season. It helps that the Raiders' offense has been very bad in the red zone; Carlson could see a lot of opportunities in what should be a pretty high scoring game. The Las Vegas offense is still one of the most talented units in the NFL and they could surprise a lot of people tonight.

It would not be surprising to see a very close game tonight, and Carlson should get over this with ease. Enjoy tonight's NFL action.

