Best NFL Props for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals: DeVonta Smith, Miles Sanders, & Kyler Murray

NFL Player Props for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals: Smith is in line for a big day

As the NFL season begins its fifth week, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the last undefeated team in the league. The Arizona Cardinals, on the other hand, have struggled badly to begin their season. This could be one of the most electric games of the day, so there could be a lot of valuable player props in this game. If you want a few of those, you're in the right place!

Prop #1: DeVonta Smith over 53.5 Receving Yards (-115)

In last week's matchup, the Philadelphia Eagles played the Jacksonville Jaguars in a rainy contest. The game will be played in the Arizona Cardinals stadium, which is a dome, so there are no weather concerns to worry about. The Eagles offense has been electric this season, and DeVonta Smith could be in line for a huge game.

Jalen Hurts and Devonta Smith's chemistry goes back to their days at Alabama, so they are very understanding of each other's playing style. Take the Alabama product to go over his receiving yards prop in this game. He could even go over with one catch!

Prop #2: Miles Sanders over 14.5 Rushing Attempts (-120)

During last week's game, Miles Sanders carried the ball 27 times. Although it was a monsoon, Sanders shouldn't see that drastic of a decrease in carries. This line seems very safe. The game script for Sanders looks to be very positive due to the Eagles' dominance at this point in the NFL season. The Eagles' rushing attack is one of the best in the NFL, so look for them to lean on their starting running back.

Miles Sanders has improved every week this season, so he could be in line for a big game in Arizona. Take the running back's rushing attempts prop and watch it cash!

Prop #3: Kyler Murray over 0.5 Interceptions (-125)

Between the Eagles' pass rush and secondary, they have one of the most talented defenses in the NFL. Kyler Murray has been susceptible to turning the ball over so far this season, so look to Philadelphia's defense to force Murray into a few mistakes in this contest. While it's not a plus-money bet, this still has some pretty good value.

The Eagles' defense is forcing 1.25 interceptions per game this season, so this proves to be another opportunity for the defense to step up and lead the way. One of the best defenses in the NFL should show up against a struggling Cardinals offense.

Poll : 0 votes