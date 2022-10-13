Best Odds Boosts & Specials For Today: Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Thursday Night Football: October 13| 2022 NFL Season

Washington Commanders against the Chicago Bears brings the best of Odds boosts and specials for the NFL's Thursday Night action. The Bears will host this game on Thursday (October 13).

Both teams play in the National Football Conference (East & North) division. The Commanders have a 3-2 head-to-head lead against their opponents.

Now let's take a look at the best odds boosts and specials for today's game:

NFL Odds Boosts & Specials: Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears- Bears Win, David Montgomery TD & Carson Wentz Under 249.5 Passing Yards on 10/13

This is going to be a close game that even the Moneyline odds don't have a lot of difference. The Washington Commanders come into this game at -115 compared to -105 for the Bears. Chicago has had a better start to the season and is also the home team. That gives them an automatic advantage, however small it may be.

David Montgomery had just one game where he outclassed everyone else. The running back managed 122 rushing yards in a losing cause against the Green Bay Packers. Apart than that, he has been pretty modest in the other games.

Khalil Herbert has been the go-to man for the Washington Commanders. There are a lot of expectations from Montgommery to come back strong in this game if they want to have a chance against Chicago.

Carson Wentz has been in top form this season, averaging 250+ passing yards this season. There is a good chance he might pass the given under 249.5 passing yards bet against a struggling Washington team. So, after considering all the statistics, it's highly unlikely this bet will come out correctly.

NFL Odds Boosts & Specials: Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears- Justin Fields To Throw For 175+ Yards and 2+ Touchdowns and Bears To Win (+500)

Justin Fields has been disappointing, to say the least, so far. In one game, he has thrown 200+ yards. Other than that, he has not performed to expectations.

Other players have kept the Bears in the hunt, saving Fields from embarrassment. However, after such performances, this might be the game where Fields comes back into form. It's worth trying your hand at this bet. This bet is of great value if it turns out right.

