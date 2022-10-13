Best odds boosts & specials for today: Commanders vs. Bears Thursday Night Football - October 13 | 2022 NFL Season

The Washington Commanders will take on the Chicago Bears in NFL action on Thursday (October 13). Both teams will look to win and gain momentum going forward this season.

The Commanders have not had a great season and have lost four out of five games. The Bears, meanwhile, are struggling with consistency and have lost three out of their five games so far.

Let's take a look at the best betting boosts available for the game and analyze whether they are worth it or not.

1. Darnell Mooney to record 50+ receiving yards and 4+ receptions and Bears to win. Yes, +390

For this prop to come true, he has to be at his best. Let's analyze his performances and see whether the prop is worth it or not.

Darnell Mooney has done decent this season and has 173 receiving yards to his name. He averages 34.6 yards per game and has 10 receptions in five games. The Commanders are going through a difficult time and their defense has some loopholes that he can exploit.

The Bears have a better attack and with Mooney contributing more than average, they are the likely winners of this game. The bet can be placed as there is enough chance of it becoming true.

2. Washington Commanders to win and have the most rushing and receiving yards. Yes (+380)

For this prop to come true, the Commanders' team performance should be on top. Let's analyze whether it can happen or not.

They have struggled this season and have covered 445 rushing yards and 1390 receiving yards. However, the Bears have covered 787 rushing and 679 receiving yards.

In comparison, there is not much difference in terms of quality and the prop can be considered to bet with.

3 Both teams to score 4+ TDs and 4+ FGs combined, Yes (+210)

The above prop takes into account the performances of both teams. The Commanders have done well when it comes to touchdowns but are way behind and field goals. They have 2 FGs and 12 touchdowns in five games. It averages around 2.4 TDs and 0.4 FGs per game.

The Bears have done well and have 8 TDs and 11 FGs in five games. It averages to around 2.2 FGs and 1.6 TDs per game.

The prop is on a good line and can be used to place a bet.

