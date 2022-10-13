Best odds boosts for today: Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears Thursday Night Football - October 13 | 2022 NFL Season

The Washington Commanders will take on the Chicago Bears in NFL action on Thursday (October 13). Both teams will look to win and gain momentum going forward this season.

The Commanders have not had a great season and have lost four out of five games. The Bears, meanwhile, are struggling with consistency and have lost three out of their five games so far.

Let's take a look at the best betting boosts available for the game and analyze whether they are worth it or not.

1. Justin Fields and David Montogomery to Combine for Over 149.5 Rushing Yards vs. Commandars - 10/13/2022, Yes (+185).

For this prop to come true, both players have to contribute above their average, let’s analyze this.

David Montogomery, while rushing, has done a decent job and has an average of 3.8 yards per attempt. He also averages 44.8 rushing yards per game.

Quarterback Justin Fields has done a great job with 194 rushing yards at an average of 38.8 yards per game.

Now, if we combine both the averages, it does not add up to make the prop true. The Commandars have not played well and their defense is struggling. It's an interesting matchup and you can expect a better partnership from Justin and David.

2 Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin Each Over 4.5 Receptions on 10/13/2022, Yes (+320)

For this prop to come true, both players have to be at their individual best.

Curtis Samuel has done a great job for the team and has 32 interceptions in five games to his name. He averages just over 6 receptions per game and is likely to continue that in this game.

Terry McLaurin has done decent while receiving, with 19 receptions to his name. He averages just less than 4 receptions per game.

Going by the performances these two teams have come up with till now, the prop is an ideal bet and risk to take.

3. B. Robinson Jr. and David Montogomery to score 150+ rushing yards and 1+ TD combined, Yes (+200)

B. Robinson Jr. played well in his first game for the Commanders. He has an average of 22 yards per game which he will look to improve upon. Meanwhile, Montogomery has done well and has an average of 44 yards per game.

The prop seems to be in line with better expected performances from both the players and can be used to play a bet.

