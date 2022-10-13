Best Parlay (+425) for Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears - October 13 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Chicago Bears will host the Washington Commanders on Thursday (October 13) in the NFL.

Both teams are in the midst of losing streaks and are under .500 on the season. The Bears will return home after two away defeats, going 2-3 in their last five, with both wins coming at home.

The Commanders, meanwhile, have lost four in a row, most recently falling 21-17 to the Tennessee Titans at home. Washington is winless away from home. Below, we'll go through the best same-game parlay to make for this Thursday Night clash.

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Match Details

Fixture: Washington Commanders @ Chicago Bears

Date & Time: Thursday, October 13; 8:15 pm EDT

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

NFL Parlay Leg #1: First Half Under 20.5 Points (-175)

Both teams rank in the bottom six in terms of points scored, but in the first half, both have struggled to get going through five games.

The visiting Commanders average just 6.2 first-half points, and they're up against a Bears defense that allows just 8.9. Chicago only scores 7.8 themselves, and this is no fluke, as they're 31st in total yards. Neither team has a high-powered offense, so expect the first two quarters to see very little scoring.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Khalil Herbert Over 24.5 Rushing Yards (-160)

Khalil Herbert received just four carries last week, as starting running back David Montgomery returned to action.

As a result, Herbert ended with just 11 rushing yards, bringing his season average down to 65.6. While Herbert can't be expected to be around his average in this game, he averaged 25 yards per contest last season as a rookie despite starting just twice.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: J.D. McKissic 4+ Receptions (+115)

McKissic didn't log a carry last week, but he was a threat as a pass-catcher, and it has been that way all season. Against the Titans, he caught five passes and was targeted seven times.

Now, he averages 4.8 receptions per game on six targets. Also, the Bears' defense is coming off of a game where they allowed 312 passing yards, despite being pretty solid at limiting passing yards in previous games. Expect McKissic to get four catches tonight, like he has done so in three of the last four weeks.

