On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams will welcome the Arizona Cardinals to SoFi Stadium for a pivotal NFC West matchup. Arizona realize that they need to start putting victories together after a terrible start to the season that has left them with a record of 3-6.

A victory at home on Sunday would go a long way towards the club feeling comfortable about the second half of the season, as the Los Angeles Super Bowl hangover appears to be apparent and the schedule doesn't appear to get much easier from here on out. This could be another intriguing fight in a rivalry that has grown over the past few years.

Cardinals vs Rams Match Details

Fixture: Cardinals at Rams

Date and Time: Sunday, November 13 at 4:25 PM ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Cooper Kupp Score Anytime TD (-167)

With 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021—all NFL records—Kupp was outstanding and the first player to win the receiving triple crown since 2005. He averaged 114.5 receiving yards per game and set an NFL record.

In Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers, Kupp caught eight of his nine targets for 127 yards and a touchdown. A lifetime average of 0.59 touchdowns per game.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: DeAndre Hopkins Score Anytime TD (+200)

Hopkins had 104 receptions for 1,165 yards and seven receiving touchdowns at the end of the 2019 campaign. He was picked at number eight on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2020 list by his fellow players. DeAndre Hopkins has 37 games with at least 100 yards receiving.

In his career, DeAndre Hopkins has averaged 0.5 touchdowns per game. For the first time since Week 6 (19.68 mph), DeAndre Hopkins recorded one of the top 10 fastest receiving touchdowns of the week. This was also his first season-high placement.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Total Points Over 40.5 (-190)

Particularly now that DeAndre Hopkins has recently made a comeback in the lineup, Arizona could see more consistency on the offensive side. The Rams are performing well in terms of total yards and rushing yards, but their passing attack has significantly slowed down.

Cooper Kupp is still a threat, but without much support to take the strain off of him, this bunch may still struggle. Both teams will rely on their wide receivers to split the defense open and score whenever they want. It ought to be an all-out competition. Bet the over tonight.

