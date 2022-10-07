Best Parlay (+330) for Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos - Thursday Night Football - October 6 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos take center stage on Thursday night at the Empower Field at Mile High football stadium, where both teams are looking to get back on track. Both teams have underperformed up to this point, so we'll see if that changes tonight. Below, we'll go through the best parlay to make for tonight's contest.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos Match Details

Game: Indianapolis Colts @ Denver Broncos

Date & Time: Thursday, October 6, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

NFL Parlay Leg #1: First Half Under 17.5 Points (-110)

Both teams rank in the bottom three when it comes to points per game, and both will be without their leading rushers. The Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor is out with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos' Javonte Williams is out for the season with an ACL tear.

The Indianapolis Colts also have a streak of nine straight games going under. Of the eight games these teams have played this year, seven have gone under. The Colts are averaging a measly 5.8 first-half points, too, and without their best offensive player against a top defense, it'll be hard for them to score early on.

Denver averages under ten first-half points which isn't great either, and a lot of primetime games this year have had very low-scoring first halves.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Nyheim Hines Over 24.5 Receiving Yards (-155)

Nyheim Hines will be forced to play a more significant role tonight with star running back Jonathan Taylor out with an injury. Hines has been a solid pass-catcher out of the backfield this year anyway. He's averaging 28.3 receiving yards per game entering Thursday. He's guaranteed to play a lot more snaps tonight, too, so he could see a lot more targets from QB Matt Ryan.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Nyheim Hines Over 3.5 Receptions (-155)

Hines should not only tally a decent amount of yards, but his targets and receptions are sure to increase, too. He's averaging 4.3 receptions per game this year, but he's recorded four or more in three of four weeks this season, even with Taylor playing. Also, since 2020, he's averaged 5.6 receptions per game when playing over 40% of his team's offensive snaps. Look for Hines to be a weapon tonight in Denver.

