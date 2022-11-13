A pivotal matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon. While it will undoubtedly be a difficult game for Cleveland, there is no doubt that they will give it their all.

The two clubs are on opposite sides of the standings. While the Dolphins have also won three straight, the Browns are coming off a victory of their own prior to their bye week.

Browns vs Dolphins Match Details

Fixture: Browns at Dolphins

Date and Time: Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

#1 NFL Player Prop: Raheem Mostert Over 45.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Sunday's prop wager on Mostert's rushing yards is set at 45.5, less than his season average by 7.6 yards (53.1). Mostert has exceeded 45.5 yards in the rush six times this year (in nine games, or 66.7%). He has gained 1.5 yards more than his season-long rushing yards per carry average (51.6).

Out of four of his nine opportunities this year (44.4%), he hit the over on his prop bet total of rushing yards. This year, Mostert has scored on the ground twice.

#2 NFL Player Prop: David Bell Over 18.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Bell averages 12.5 receiving yards per contest, which is 6.0 fewer than his projected total from the game on Sunday. He has amassed more than 18.5 receiving yards in two out of eight games. Bell averages 12.5 receiving yards per contest, which is 1.7 more than his over/under average (10.8).

He has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in four out of eight games. Bell has yet to score a touchdown this season (in seven games).

#3 NFL Player Prop: Harrison Bryant Over 19.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Bryant averages 14.3 receiving yards a game, which is 5.2 fewer than his projected yardage for the game on Sunday. In one of his eight games thus far this season, he has accrued more than 19.5 receiving yards. Bryant's season average for receiving yards is 14.3 yards, which is equal to his average prop total.

In 62.5% of his games, he has exceeded his prop wager on receiving yards (five of eight). Bryant has participated in six games this year, but he is yet to score a touchdown.

