Best Player Props: Jaguars vs. Jets - CJ Uzomah, Trevor Lawrence, & Travis Etienne Jr.  | Thursday Night Football

The Jacksonville Jaguars head to East Rutherford to take on the New York Jets to open Week 16.

Jaguars vs. Jets Match Details

Fixture: Jacksonville Jaguars @ New York Jets

Date & Time: Thursday, December 22, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Player Prop #1 - Travis Etienne Jr. Under 69.5 Rushing

Yards

As great as Travis Etienne Jr. has been at points this season, he has been highly inconsistent.

Etienne has four 100+ rushing yard games, topping out at 156 yards, but he's also gone as low as 3 yards and 20 yards on nine carriers.

So while Etienne has the potential to be a difference-maker for Jacksonville, it's far easier to bet that he will not come through.

He is averaging 65 yards a game, but in seven games, he's had less than 50 yards, and in four games, he's gone over 100 yards. Meaning, only three times has he finished in the 70-yard range. So if you think he's going over, you'd be better off taking him for 100+ yards and possibly collecting a much bigger payout.

Player Prop #2 - CJ Uzomah Over 9.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

CJ Uzomah is a blocking tight end, but he'll see a few targets every game.

Once he has the ball, he's liable to break off a huge gain, as he's averaging 10 yards a catch and has multiple 20+ plays this season.

Needing to throw something different at the Jags, the Jets should look to Uzomah several times tonight, and he'll only need one catch to hit this prop.

Player Prop #3 - Trevor Lawrence Over 208.5 Passing Yards (-115)

I called this play out in the same game parlay, which is possibly the best offering this evening.

Lawrence has been slinging it of late, and in Jacksonville's last three wins, he has collected over 300 yards, so there is no doubt he can find 210 yards tonight. Of course, quarterbacks don't always perform well on Thursday Night, but even if Lawrence throws 100 fewer yards than he did on Sunday, he will still nail this prop.

This is a joke of a line, and bettors should pound it for an easy payout in this one.

