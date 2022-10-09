Best Player Props for Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets - October 9 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Plenty of player props are being offered for the Sunday (October 9) matchup between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins.

The Jets will be playing their first divisional matchup after opening the year with four straight games against the AFC North. They are now 2-2 after their 24-20 come-from-behind victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, and they'll head home to host Miami.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, suffered a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals most recently. Starting QB Tua Tagovailoa went down with a gruesome injury in that game. The Dolphins are still 3-1 and will go with reliable backup QB Teddy Bridgewater for this matchup.

They have also won four straight versus the New York Jets and it will be interesting see if the home side can put an end to that streak.

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Match Details

Fixture: Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets.

Date & Time: Sunday, October 9, 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

NFL Player Prop #1: Zach Wilson Over 19.5 Completions (-114)

Zach Wilson led the New York Jets to a comeback victory over the Steelers last week, and he did so after struggling for most of the game.

He went 18-for-36 with 252 passing yards in his first game after being sidelined for the opening three weeks. Wilson only completed 50% of his throws in Week 4, but his career mark of 55.1% suggests that he should complete more passes on Sunday.

The Miami Dolphins' pass defense has allowed 21 or more completions in every game this year. They have averaged 26.2 completions against on 38.5 attempts.

Look for Wilson to reach at least 20 today as the former #2 overall pick continues to develop.

NFL Player Prop #2: Mike Gesicki Over 20.5 Receiving Yards (+102)

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has been inconsistent this year, but a lot of that has to do with the his team's great receiving options taking away from his targets.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have combined for over half of their team's targets and receptions, but Gesicki did garner four targets in the loss to the Bengals. Hill and Waddle are both listed as questionable for the game against the New York Jets, and even if they do play, there could be some limitations for them.

Expect Gesicki, who has recorded 21+ receiving yards in 16 of his past 21 games, to get to that figure on Sunday.

