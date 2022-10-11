Best PointsBet Boosts and Specials for Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs | 2022 NFL Season

We bring you the most worthwhile PointsBet Boosts and Specials for the Monday night NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders have started the season poorly, losing three of their first games. The Chiefs meanwhile, have had a great start to their season, winning three of their opening four games, with their star man Patrick Mahomes putting up MVP-esque numbers.

The props for the game are as follows:

Patrick Mahomes II to have 250+ Pass Yards, 3+ Pass TDs and the Chiefs win (+285 boosted from +225)

Patrick Mahomes has begun the season as he means to go on. He's having one of his typically blinding MVP sort-of seasons, averaging ridiculous numbers already.

He's averaging a whopping 276.5 pass yards per game. He has thrown 11 touchdowns in his opening four games, completing more than three in a game, on two occasions this season.

His incredible performances have paved a way for the Chiefs to go 3-1 and establish themselves as one of the better teams in the NFL early on. Having completed 250+ pass yards in all four previous games the Prop is even more rewarding.

Mahomes is averaging the numbers that the Special/Boost dictates, thus making it worth a play.

Any time defensive TD score (+285 boosted from +225)

With two of the game’s premier quarterbacks, Partick Mahomes and Derek Carr, on show, fireworks can be expected. The level of offensive and indeed defensive quality in this matchup is quite high.

Carr has thrown six touchdowns this season, while Mahomes already has 11. In the process, the two quarterbacks have also racked up a few interceptions. Carr has four interceptions this season, while Mahomes has two.

As the prop dictates, the odds for defensive touchdowns have been boosted, and it’s worth going for. The chances of witnessing interceptions or defensive touchdowns are incredibly high and should be worth playing.

Poll : 0 votes