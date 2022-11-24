Best Bets for Thanksgiving Football

Football is just as much of a Thanksgiving staple as turkey, and the NFL has blessed us with three games spanning the entire day. Bettors are all set to grab their plates and stuff themselves through the footballing frenzy.

Best Thanksgiving Football Bets

Buffalo Bills @ Detriot Lions

For the first time in ages, fans are excited for a Lions game. It is a bit of a letdown considering they are up against a superior Bills outfit. So while it may be an entertaining game, Detriot might be handed yet another Thanksgiving Day loss.

The Bills and Lions are two of the top-scoring teams in the league, so while it’s hard to make a pick on a double-digit spread, the over is a great move.

Over 54.5 Points (-105)

There are plenty of great offensive bets to take in this game as it should be extremely high scoring. However, with the Lions having such a terrible pass defense, punters should hone in on Josh Allen's props.

Josh Allen Over 280.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Throwing that much though, he is bound to make a mistake as he has several times this season.

Josh Allen Over 0.5 Interceptions (-114)

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys

Both Giants and Cowboys are chasing Philadelphia Eagles in the standings, making this a critical game.

There are several reasons why this game has a ten-point line, but the most simple explanation is that the Cowboys went to MetLife Stadium and beat the Giants by 7 with Cooper Rush under center. So with Dak hosting the Giants, it makes sense to assume today’s margin of victory will be even greater.

However, Brian Daboll continues to find ways to win. So while a win may not come for New York today, there is no doubt they will cover this spread.

New York +10 (-110)

New England Patriots @ Minnesota Vikings

It is common knowledge that Kirk Cousins is often found wanting in prime time. He faces a New England team that has a top-three pass defense. So bettors should not expect much from the QB.

Kirk Cousins Under 247.5 Passing Yards

Mac Jones has been absolutely terrible this season, as he has only thrown four touchdowns. Offering the lock of the night, this game is unlikely to see much offense at all, making it an easy game to bet on.

Mac Jones Under 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-230)

Under 42.5 Points (-110)

