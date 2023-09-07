Tonight's 2023 NFL kickoff has everyone buzzing. And guess what? Our BetMGM bonus code gives new users up to $1,500 in potential bonuses.

This deal makes getting started with "The King of Sportsbooks" even more exciting.

This game sees the Kansas City Chiefs, led by MVP Patrick Mahomes, hosting the Detroit Lions, led by Jared Goff. The Chiefs are 6.5-point favorites entering the game. For details on how to watch the game, click here.

BetMGM isn't skimping on options for tonight's game and you can bet on almost anything. From player stats to game outcomes, the choices are plenty.

The best part? Your first bet can be worth up to $1,500. Even if you don't win, you still have much to play with for the rest of the week's games.

So, are you ready for the NFL Kickoff? Make it more thrilling with our BetMGM NFL bonus code. Dive in and take advantage of the many ways to win.

BetMGM bonus code - $1,500 first bet offer, odds boosts for NFL Week 1

BetMGM New User Promo Details Exclusive Offer: Get Your First Deposit Matched up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets! Bet $10 on Any Market, Get $200 in Bonus Bets - Guaranteed! 💡 Wagering Requirements: - Available only for new users in a legal betting state. - Must be at least 21 years of age. - The minimum deposit is $10. 🗺️ Legal States: - AZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MI, MS, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, & MA - Pre-registration is now open in Kentucky. 👍 BetMGM Pros: - Sleek mobile app - Quick and convenient cashiering - Covers many markets 👎 BetMGM Cons: - Inferior pricing to competitors - Lack of promos for current users 📅 Last Verified On: - September 07, 2023

Ready to kickstart your sports betting experience? Use BetMGM's bonus code and you could get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager doesn't win. Plus, enjoy a world of benefits at MGM Resorts globally.

Why Choose BetMGM?

Top-tier Sportsbook: BetMGM is a leader in the US sports betting scene. More than Just Betting: They offer a rewards program with perks you can use at MGM resorts worldwide. Big Week Ahead: Get ready for NFL Football this Thursday night, and don’t miss out on the full lineup of Sunday games.

What to Bet on this week using the BetMGM Bonus Code

Want to make some thrilling bets this week? Why not use your BetMGM bonus code to bet on players who are most likely to score a touchdown? Here's the lowdown on the top prospects.

Ones to Watch

Austin Ekeler (Chargers vs. Dolphins): Odds are -220 he’ll score. The game is at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

(Chargers vs. Dolphins): Odds are -220 he’ll score. The game is at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Nick Chubb (Browns vs. Bengals): He's at -160. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

(Browns vs. Bengals): He's at -160. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tony Pollard (Cowboys vs. Giants): Sitting at -140 odds. Watch him at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Underdogs but Possible High Scorers

Derrick Henry (Titans vs. Saints): His odds are -135. The game starts at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

(Titans vs. Saints): His odds are -135. The game starts at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Travis Kelce (Chiefs vs. Lions): A -120 chance for a touchdown. The match is at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Dark Horses

Alexander Mattison (Vikings vs. Buccaneers): Odds at -110. The whistle blows at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

(Vikings vs. Buccaneers): Odds at -110. The whistle blows at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Kenneth Walker III (Seahawks vs. Rams): He's at -105 odds and plays at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

(Seahawks vs. Rams): He's at -105 odds and plays at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Saquon Barkley (Giants vs. Cowboys): A balanced +100. Game time is 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Wildcards

Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals vs. Browns): Also at +100, playing at 1:00 PM on Sunday.

(Bengals vs. Browns): Also at +100, playing at 1:00 PM on Sunday. Christian McCaffrey (49ers vs. Steelers): His odds are +100 too. Kick-off is at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

For more betting tips on the Chiefs versus Lions game, click here.

Snag the $1,500 first bet offer by enabling our BETMGM BONUS CODE.

Where is BetMGM Legal?

Right now, BetMGM is in around 20 states. And they're not stopping there. More states will join the list soon.

Here are the following states where BetMGM is legal:

Is BetMGM Legal In Kentucky?

BetMGM, a major player in the U.S. sports betting scene, will soon be legal in Kentucky. Come September 28, 2023, you'll have one more reason to celebrate sports in the Bluegrass State.

BetMGM is set to be one of Kentucky's largest sports betting platforms. Its outstanding performance in other states where legal sports betting shows that it's a reliable choice.

If you are from Kentucky or plan to vacation in Kentucky on the 28th, start now by pre-registering. You'll get $100 in bonus bets right on the launch day, no strings attached. No need to place a qualifying bet or make an initial deposit.

Here is the best BetMGM Kentucky promo code offer, exclusive to Sportskeeda readers:

🔥 Early Sign Up Bonus: No-Deposit Required, $100 in Bonus Bets ✅ Launch: Sept. 28 (Online), October (Retail) ✅ Partner: Revolutionary Racing ✅ Apple App Store Ratings: 4.8/5 Stars ✅ Google Play Store Ratings: 3.7/5 Stars 📆 Last Verified: September 7, 2023

How to Claim the $1,500 BetMGM NFL Promo Code Offer

BetMGM gives you a risk-free way to start your sports betting journey. Place your first bet and get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500, if you lose

Step 1: CLICK HERE to apply the BetMGM Bonus code.

Step 2: Sign up and deposit at least $10.

Step 3: Place your first bet on any game.

Step 4: If the bet loses, you’ll get up to $1,500 back in Bonus Bets once the initial wager is settled.

BetMGM Bonus Code Terms & Conditions

Bonus Bets: These are credits you can use to bet again. They can't be withdrawn or cashed out.

Lost Bets: The bonus is forfeited if you use a Bonus Bet and lose.

Winning Bets: Bonus Bets are gone if you don't win the bets placed with them.

BetMGM's bonus code offer gives you a solid start without the risk. Use to apply the bonus and make your first bet today using BetMGM.