NFL TNF Chiefs vs. Lions Week 1: Timings, schedule, TV channel, and Live Stream

The Kansas City Chiefs will kickstart their 2023 NFL season by hosting the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 7. The highly-anticipated clash is scheduled to commence at 8:20 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs are likely to field most of their Super Bowl-winning team against the Lions, with Patrick Mahomes as their signal caller. However, Kansas City's superstar tight end Travis Kelce has been ruled out of the clash due to a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Jared Goff is expected to get the nod at quarterback for Detroit in its season-opener against the defending champions. The signal caller formed a strong partnership with Amon-Ra St. Brown last season and the duo could play an important role for the Lions on Thursday.

Thursday Night Football Week 1 TV Schedule: How to watch Chiefs vs. Lions on TV?

NBC will have television broadcasting rights for the opening game of the 2023 NFL season. Here's all you need to know about the TV schedule and channel for the Chiefs vs. Lions game:

When: Thursday, September 7

Thursday, September 7 Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBC

TNF Live Stream Details for the 2023 NFL season opener

Fans who don't have access to cable can livestream NFL games. The opening game of the 2023 season between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions can be streamed on FuboTV and Peacock.

The Chiefs were incredible last season with Patrick Mahomes leading their offense. They finished with a 14-3 record in the regular season, which was the best in the AFC.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions finished second in the NFC North with a 9-8 record. Despite a winning season, they failed to make it to the playoffs.

Chiefs vs. Lions H2H record

The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions have played a total of 14 games against each other. The Chiefs have an overall advantage in the H2H department, winning nine of those games.

Kansas City has managed three wins against Detroit in the last five meetings between the two teams.