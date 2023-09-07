Best DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Week 1: $200 instantly on Lions vs Chiefs

If you want to get in on the NFL betting action tonight, look no further than the DraftKings promo code.

The latest DraftKings promo code for the NFL offers $200 in bonus bets with a first bet of $5 or more and a 20% deposit bonus to secure up to $1,000.

With the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 1, why wait? For tips and predictions for the 2023 NFL season's opener, click here.

DraftKings is one of the biggest names in online sports betting.

In addition to a large betting menu, it offers daily promos and loyalty rewards.

You can bet on the first game of the NFL Season on Thursday at DraftKings, along with the full slate of games on Sunday, and plenty of other sports throughout the week.

Where is DraftKings Legal?

To take advantage of the DraftKings promo code for week 1 of the NFL, it is important to note that you must be in a sports betting state where DraftKings is legal.

You do not need to be a resident of one of these states to place a bet, but you must be located in the state at the time you bet.

That means placing a bet while on vacation is fair game. Don’t miss the chance to place a bet with DraftKings Sportsbook while you’re visiting a state where DraftKings is live.

Here are the following states where DraftKings is Legal.

What about DraftKings in Kentucky, is it Legal?

Kentucky sports betting is legal and retail sports betting happens today, on the first day of the NFL.

But online sports betting in Kentucky has yet to be given the green light. But it will be full steam ahead from 6 a.m. on September 28.

If you join DraftKings in Kentucky ahead of the online sports betting launch, you'll unlock a generous promotion. New customers will enjoy $200 in bonus bets, distributed as eight $25 bonus bets, all available for use within seven days after signing up.

Here is the best DraftKings Kentucky promo code offer, exclusive to Sportskeeda readers:

How to Claim $1,250 in Bonuses with today’s DraftKings Promo Code for Chiefs vs. Lions NFL kickoff

The easiest way to get started with the DraftKings promo code for tonight's game is to snag the $200 in bonus bets with a first bet of $5.

However, if you want to maximize your new user account with bonus bets, you should also consider DraftKings' enticing welcome offer.

You can gain up to $1,250 by signing up, depositing, and placing your initial bet through our exclusive DraftKings promo code link.

Instantly, you'll receive a $50 boost in your account. But that's not all, DraftKings will match your first deposit at a 20% rate, allowing you to earn a potential bonus of up to $1,000.

Make your first bet of $5 or more to seal the deal. Straight away, you will trigger a $200 bonus that is neatly divided into eight separate $25 bonus bets. The best part? Your first bet doesn't need to be a winning one to secure this bonus.

So don’t worry about not getting the winning bet on your first go, with the DraftKings new user promo code, you will still secure that generous bonus for additional bets.

How to Sign Up Using the DraftKings Promo Code

Here's your step-by-step guide to seizing up to $1,250 in welcome bonuses for tonight's game:

What Time is the Chiefs vs. Lions Tonight?

Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 8:20 PM ET.

Game Info

Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

TV Broadcast: NBC.

Odds

Point Spread Favorite : Chiefs (-4.5)

: Chiefs (-4.5) Moneyline Odds : Chiefs (-218), Lions (+180)

: Chiefs (-218), Lions (+180) Total Points: Over/Under 53

Chiefs vs. Lions: Betting Preview & Analysis

Chiefs Betting Analysis

Kansas City's performance against the spread yielded a 6-10-1 record last season.

When they were tipped as the favorites by at least 4.5 points, the Chiefs found themselves in a slightly less comfortable 4-8-1 ATS predicament.

Explosiveness marked their games, with eight outings eclipsing the projected point total.

If you are a Moneyline bettor, you are at ease knowing that the Chiefs played as favorites in 15 contests, boasting an impressive 13-2 record in those situations.

The Chiefs were a force to reckon with on home turf, notching a 7-1 record and covering the spread in two outings.

The average point tally in their clashes during the previous season stood at 49.6, modestly shy of the over/under set for this upcoming showdown.

Lions Betting Analysis

On the flip side, Detroit's record against the spread from the prior season sported 12 wins in 17 attempts, defying expectations.

When cast as underdogs by at least 4.5 points, the Lions displayed resilience with a 4-1 ATS record in such scenarios.

Their games had a flair for the dramatic, with the over-hitting the mark in 10 out of 17 instances last season.

When they were put as the underdog, Detroit rose to the challenge, emerging victorious in half of the 12 encounters they faced as such.

Away from home, the Lions exhibited a respectable 5-3 ATS performance and an even-handed 4-4 overall record.

As for the over/under in this clash, it tilts skyward, sitting 3.9 points above the average scoring total in Detroit's games last season, which stood at 49.1.

Chiefs vs. Lions: Best Bet

Keep a keen eye on rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs for tonight's Chiefs vs. Lions matchup. With Detroit's bold move to select him in the first round, Gibbs, known for his prowess in the passing game, has a prime opportunity to shine.

As mentioned above, given the Lions' underdog status and the Chiefs' historical vulnerability to running backs in the passing game, betting on Gibbs to exceed 29.5 receiving yards is an appealing choice.

Moreover, the likely absence of Chris Jones, a key pass rusher for the Chiefs, bodes well for Gibbs as it may reduce his pass protection duties, allowing him more freedom in his routes. With favorable odds still available, this bet presents an enticing opportunity.

For those seeking more substantial gains with your promo code offer, you could consider a same-game parlay.

You could use a parlay bet on Gibbs' receiving and rushing yards and an Over bet on the high 54.5 total points.

It's a chance to potentially turn a $25 bet into $191.25, offering an attractive prospect for bettors.

As the Chiefs and Lions collide with a 6.5-point spread and the highest Week 1 total, the game sets the stage for an offensive showcase.

Andy Reid's strong record with ample preparation time and impressive season openers suggests that taking the Over on 54.5 points is a solid wager.

Additionally, the Lions' offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, ranks highly, and the absence of Chris Jones in the Chiefs' defense could give Detroit's offense the time it needs to execute effectively.

Considering these factors and the potential for a high-scoring affair, especially with Pinnacle's move to 55 points, the Over 54.5 presents an attractive betting opportunity.