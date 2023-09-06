Chiefs vs Lions Prediction & Betting Tips - September 7 | NFL 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs will open their defense of their Super Bowl crown on Thursday night at home against the Detroit Lions.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl by beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. It was the second time Patrick Mahomes had led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory and he enters this season with a very similar roster.

Detroit Lions, meanwhile, finished last year with a 9-8 record and is now the favorite to win the NFC North. The Lions will again be led by quarterback Jared Goff, and they finished last season by going 8-2 in their final 10 games.

Chiefs vs. Lions: Head-to-head

The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions have played each other 14 times, with the last time coming on Sept. 29, 2019. On that occasion, the Chiefs won 34-30.

In total, Kansas City is 9-6 and 3-2 in their last five matchups against Detroit.

Entering this game, however, Kansas City has gotten some bad news, as tight end Travis Kelce's status for this game is uncertain after hurting his knee on Tuesday. If Kelce can't play, it is a big blow to the Chiefs' offense as he is their most important weapon.

Detroit, meanwhile, doesn't have anyone of note on the injury report and will have rookie running back Jamyhr Gibbs in the backfield as their starting running back.

Chiefs vs. Lions: Prediction

Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently -205 favorites and -4.5-point favorites with the comeback on Detroit at +170. The line has gone down after the news that Travis Kelce may not play due to his knee injury.

Even if Kelce doesn't play, this is a good spot for the Chiefs to win and cover the -4.5 spread. Kansas City has a dominant offense and the Lions' defense last season was a concern, as Detroit often got into back-and-forth shootouts. Against an offense as good as Kansas City, that won't go well for them.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Lions 21

Chiefs vs. Lions: Betting Tips

Kansas City will have the home-field advantage which is massive for the Chiefs in this game.

Tip 1 - Chiefs ML -205

Tip 2 - Chiefs -4.5 -108

Tip 3 - Under 52 -112

