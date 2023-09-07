FanDuel Promo Code: TNF NFL $300 Bonus for Lions vs. Chiefs 

The is not just any offer. It's a game-changer. Get $200 in bonus bets and save $100 on YouTube's NFL Sunday Ticket. It's perfect for tonight's NFL game, where the Detroit Lions take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

FanDuel Promo Code No FanDuel promo code is needed for the Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket offer or the Kentucky pre-registration offer 🎁 Offer Details - Main FanDuel offer: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket - Kentucky's pre-reg offer: $100 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket ⚖️ Wagering Requirements - New users only in a legal betting state. Must be 21 years of age. 🗺️ FanDuel Sportsbook Legal States - Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky (pre-registration only), Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming 📅 Last Verified On September 07, 2023

Where is FanDuel Legal?

Right now, FanDuel is in over 20 states and they're not stopping there. More states will join this list soon.

Here are the following states where FanDuel is Legal:

What about FanDuel in Kentucky, is it Legal?

FanDuel is one of the best sportsbooks in the US for its unrivaled same-game parlay betting features. Although Ohio and Kansas went live with sports betting this year, it is finally time for Kentuckians to get in on the action.

FanDuel got its license for legal sports betting in Kentucky and plans to start accepting online wagers on September 28, 2023.

But if you are from Kentucky and plan to vacation to Kentucky on Sept. 28, you can pre-register for FanDuel in Kentucky. This started on August 28. By signing up early, you get two things.

$100 in bonus bets

A $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTubeTV

Here is the best FanDuel Kentucky promo code offer, exclusive to Sportskeeda readers:

🎫 FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code None needed – Click above to claim promo 🎁 Pre-Live Bonus $100 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket 💰 Use with Fanduel Welcome Bonus Bet $5, Get $200 in No Sweat bets 📊 App Rating 4.3/5 🚀 Expected Launch Date Sept. 28, 2023 🏛️ Local Partner Churchill Downs Inc. 📅 Last Updated September 7, 2023

What Time is the Chiefs vs. Lions Tonight?

The Kansas City Chiefs will kickstart their 2023 NFL season by hosting the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Here's how to watch, stream, and the TV channel for tonight's game.

Point Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-4.5)

Moneyline: Chiefs (-218), Lions (+180)

Total Points: Over/Under 53

Chiefs vs. Lions Prediction

Lions Betting Preview

The Detroit Lions could catch a break in their season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Why? Two big players, Kelce and Jones, might not play. Here's what that means.

Jones is a star on defense. When he's not there, things change. Normally, teams rush for 4.3 yards against him. Without him, it jumps to 5.8 yards. The Lions' new running backs, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, could have a field day.

Jones also makes it hard for quarterbacks to throw. With him, the Chiefs pressure the quarterback 36% of the time. Without him, it drops to 32%. That's a big deal.

So what does this mean for Lions quarterback Jared Goff? Last year, he threw for 8.5 yards when he wasn't under pressure but only 4.3 yards when he was. With Jones possibly out, Goff could have more time to throw to his targets like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Gibbs, and rookie Sam LaPorta.

If Jones doesn't play, it could affect the whole game. In fact, it might even change the betting odds by almost a full point.

If you're a Lions fan, keep an eye on the Chiefs' lineup. If Jones is out, your team has a better chance to shine in the season opener.

Chiefs Betting Preview

The Kansas City Chiefs might play without Kelce, a key offensive player. His absence could affect both the running and passing game.

Here's why this matters, especially for those interested in sports betting.

Kelce is more than a tight end; he boosts the Chiefs' offense. When he's playing, the team performs better, especially in running plays. Even if Kelce doesn't get the ball, defenses must watch him closely.

This makes it easier for the Chiefs to run the ball.

The last time Kelce missed a game was in 2021 when the Chiefs still won 36-10 against the Steelers. However, they had Tyreek Hill back then.

This could be the first time quarterback Patrick Mahomes plays without both Kelce and Hill.

If Kelce is out, it could lower the Chiefs' odds. For example, Kelce's absence could make the Chiefs only 3.5-point favorites. For bettors, the Lions could offer value down to +4.5 points.

If you're placing bets or just a fan, watch out for Kelce's status. His absence could have a ripple effect on the Chiefs' performance and the game's outcome.

My Pick

Pick: Lions +4.5 | Bet to +4.5