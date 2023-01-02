Bills vs Bengals: Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks for NFL Games Today - January 2 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Monday night in an NFL Week 17 matchup.

Both of these teams are fighting for the top seed in the AFC as the Bills currently hold it with a 12-3 record. They will continue to hold on to it with a win here as they have the tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals are right behind them and can take control of the top seed in the AFC with a win.

With a win, the Bengals would also clinch the AFC North, so this game would mean a lot to both teams.

Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals Match Details

Date & Time: Monday, January 2, 2023; 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Over/Under Bills -1 (-110) -115 Over 49.5 (-115) Bengals +1 (-110) -105 Under 49.5 (-105)

Best Picks

Joe Burrow is one of the best throwers in the entire NFL and has shown the ability to do just that. Last week against the New England Patriots, he was able to throw for 375 passing yards, despite having a pair of turnovers to keep him from 400+. The Bills defense has allowed a good amount of passing yards throughout the season to mediocre quarterbacks, so go with the over on Joe Burrow's passing yards in a meaningful game like this.

Joe Burrow Over 286.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals Prediction

This is going to be a close playoff-esque game as these are two of the best teams in the NFL right now. The Bills are dealing with too many injuries on the defensive side specifically to expect them to slow down this Bengals offense enough.

Both these defenses have been playing outstandingly well as of late, as Buffalo is giving up 18 points in their previous three games while Cincinnati is allowing 17 points in their last three games.

The underdogs are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games between the two sides, so take the Bengals as a slight home underdog here.

Prediction: Cincinnati Bengals +1 (-110)

