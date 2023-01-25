Blue Jackets vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 25 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Columbus Blue Jackets will take on the Edmonton Oilers in NHL action on Wednesday. The Jackets have had a poor season so far and are placed last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 30 points. Coming on the back of another loss, they will want to finish the league stage on a high.

The Oilers have been decent this season and are placed fourth in the Western Conference Pacific with 57 points. They are coming into this match on a winning run and will want to maintain momentum.

Blue Jackets vs Oilers NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Blue Jackets +315 +1.5(+125) o6.5(-125) Oilers -415 -1.5(-145) u6.5(+105)

Blue Jackets vs Oilers NHL Match Details

Fixture: Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 25, 2023; 9:30 pm EDT

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

Blue Jackets vs Oilers NHL Key Stats

The Jackets have had a miserable season offensively, scoring just 116 goals this season. Players like Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine have steered their offense, with both scoring 13 goals each. They have to improve considerably as an offensive unit to make a mark in the upcoming games.

The defense has let them down as well by conceding close to four goals per game. The defensive setup has been inconsistent and needs to step up in the upcoming games.

The Oilers have one of the best offenses in the league with close to 180 goals scored this season. Connor McDavid has led from the front with 40 goals and 50 assists.

Their defensive setup has been poor overall. Though with some changes, it has shown improvement in the last five games and will like to continue that in the future too.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Betting Prediction

The game is very much in favor of the Oilers due to their better overall team strength. They also have a winning momentum and home advantage.

With most of the parameters against them, the Jackets are likely to find it tough, making the Oilers likely winners of this tie.

Prediction: Oilers, -1.5(-145)

