Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 14 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics (31-12) are currently riding high on a five-game winning streak. Their opponents tonight, the Charlotte Hornets (11-32), are on the opposite end of the momentum spectrum with a three-game losing skid.

The Celtics most recently picked up a 109-98 win over the surging Brooklyn Nets. The Hornets, meanwhile, are coming off back-to-back losses to the Toronto Raptors, going 132-120 and 124-114 respectively.

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets Match Details

Fixture: Celtics @ Hornets

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 07:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Spectrum Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

On the Celtics' front, power forward Danilo Gallinari is out with a knee injury. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon is questionable due to personal issues. Star shooting guard Jaylen Brown is out with an adductor strain.

On the Hornets' end, shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is out with a hand injury. Small forward Gordon Hayward is doubtful due to a hamstring injury.

Player Team Injury Status Danilo Gallinari Celtics Knee Out Malcolm Brogdon Celtics N/A Questionable Jaylen Brown Celtics Adductor Out Kelly Oubre Jr. Hornets Hand Out Gordon Hayward Hornets Hamstring Doubtful

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Celtics -8 (-105) Ov 231.5 (-110) -305 Hornets +8 (-115) Un 231.5 (-110) +255

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets Starting 5s

Celtics - PG: Marcus Smart, SG: Derrick White, SF: Jayson Tatum, PF: Grant Williams, C: Al Horford

Hornets - PG: LaMelo Ball, SG: Terry Rozier, SF: Jalen McDaniels, PF: PJ Washington, C: Mason Plumlee

Celtics vs. Hornets Prediction

The Celtics have asserted their dominance at the top of the Eastern Conference with five consecutive wins. Tonight, they will be without top player Jaylen Brown. Regardless, their offense will remain devastating for the Hornets given the likes of Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart will be on hand.

On defense, the team has looked solid for the most part, especially where Robert Williams III is concerned. However, against the glass, the team have revealed a slight Achilles heel of late.

The Hornets, meanwhile, have completely struggled on defense and have dealt with a litany of injuries this season. Even the return of star point guard LaMelo Ball last month has not been enough to help turn the tide for the ailing team. Against a top-ranked unit like the Celtics, the Hornets are likely to be in for a rough night.

Prediction: Celtics -8 (-105)

Poll : 0 votes