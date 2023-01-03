Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 3| 2022-23 NBA Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder face-off against the Boston Celtics at the Paycom Center on Tuesday (January 3) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The Celtics come into this game on the back of a disappointing 111-123 defeat against the Denver Nuggets, which ended their four-game win streak. That defeat meant that the Celtics fell to a 26-11 record but are still at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. They have now lost five of their last 10 games and are being hotly pursued by the Nets, who have won 12 in a row.

The OKC Thunder were on a brilliant run of form, winning five in a row, but have now lost the following two games in a row. They come into this game on the back of a 96-115 defeat against the Joel Embiid-led Philadelphia 76ers. They currently have a bottom-five defense in the league, allowing the fifth-most points per game (117). At the same time, they are also forcing the second-most turnovers of any side in the NBA, with nearly 17 a night.

The Thunder have been led by their superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is having a season of a lifetime, averaging nearly 31 points a night on 61.5% true shooting. He now has the second-most 30+ point games in the entire NBA this season with 21, only behind Luka Doncic.

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 8:00 pm EST

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

Neither side has any notable injury absences.

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Boston Celtics -9 (-109) Over 233.5 (-110) -382 Oklahoma City Thunder +9 (-111) Under 233.5 (-110) +300

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Starting 5s

Boston Celtics: PG Marcus Smart SG Derrick White SF Jaylen Brown PF Jayson Tatum C Al Horford

Oklahoma City Thunder: PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Josh Giddey SF Luguentz Dort PF Jalen Williams C Jaylin Williams

Celtics vs. Thunder Betting Prediction

The Celtics should breeze past the OKC side. The Celtics are still the offense in the league and they come up against the struggling defense of the Thunder who are shipping the fifth-most points per game.

The combination of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown has been a spectacle to watch. They are still the best team in the NBA and they have one of the best away records in the NBA, winning 11 of their 17 road games. The last time the two sides faced each other, the Celtics came out on top and should do so once again.

Celtics: -9 (-109)

Poll : 0 votes