Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 23 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics (35-12) are currently riding high on a nine-game winning streak. Their opponents tonight, the Orlando Magic (17-29), most recently fell to the Washington Wizards 138-118.

The Celtics have enjoyed a great season for the most part. Their latest game was a closely contested 106-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Jaylen Brown led the offensive charge with 27 points. The Magic, meanwhile, have had a hit-and-miss, often disappointing run thus far. They're 2-5 in their last seven games. Markelle Fultz led on offense with 23 points in their latest loss.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic Match Details

Fixture: Celtics @ Magic

Date & Time: Monday, January 23, 07:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, Miami

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic Injury Report

On the Celtics' front, power forward Danilo Gallinari is out with a knee injury. Point guard Marcus Smart is out with an ankle injury. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon is out due to personal issues. Center Robert Williams III is questionable due to knee issues.

On the Magic's end, power forward Jonathan Isaac is questionable due to knee and conditioning issues. Power forward Chuma Okeke is out with a knee injury.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Celtics -7.5 (-105) Ov 232 (-110) -300 Magic +7.5 (-115) Un 232 (-110) +250

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic Starting 5s

Celtics - PG: Derrick White, SG: Jaylen Brown, SF: Jayson Tatum, PF: Grant Williams, C: Al Horford

Magic - PG: Markelle Fultz, SG: Gary Harris, SF: Franz Wagner, PF: Paolo Banchero, C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Celtics vs. Magic Prediction

The Celtics have been on fire of late. Their victory over the Raptors was close, but considering star forward Jayson Tatum's absence and injuries to other key players during the game, their output remains impressive. The Boston outfit are currently the No.2 scoring unit in the NBA behind the Sacramento Kings. They're also No.1 in regards to assists-to-turnovers.

The Magic, meanwhile, have picked up two wins this season over none other than the Celtics. Interestingly, both wins came in Boston. Beyond their impressive Boston wins, though, the Orlando outfit have floundered due to injuries and hit-and-miss team cohesion. Overall, considering the Celtics' superior all-round work and momentum, they should finally be able to get some payback against the Magic tonight and beat them in their home base.

Prediction: Celtics -7.5 (-110)

