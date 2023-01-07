Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs Prediction

The AT&T Center plays host to the contest between the San Antonio Spurs and the Boston Celtics on Saturday (January 7) in NBA Regular Season action.

Both sides were victorious in their last game, but on paper are on polar opposites in their respective conferences. The Celtics have an overall record of 27-12 and are sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. They have been on a mediocre run of form lately, winning just five of their last 10.

Jayson Tatum has been brilliant this season, leading the scoring for the Celtics who are the best offensive team in the league. Tatum is currently averaging nearly 31 points a night on a whopping 61% true shooting.

Spurs on the other hand, haven’t had the best of times this campaign, going 13-26 and sitting in 14th place in the Western Conference. They come into this game on the back of a much-needed 121-109 win against the Detroit Pistons.

They have only won two of their last six games and are in a dire need of consistent results. They currently have the worst defensive rating in the entire NBA, rated 119 as they come up against the best offense in the entire NBA.

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics @ San Antonio Spurs

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS San Antonio Spurs Devin Vassell Knee Out

Devin Vassell is still the only notable absentee in the game through injury.

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Boston Celtics -12.5 (-110) Over 235.5 (-110) -820 San Antonio Spurs +12.5 (-110) Under 235.5 (-110) +570

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs Starting 5s

Celtics: PG Marcus Smart SG Derrick White SF Jaylen Brown PF Jayson Tatum C Al Horford

Spurs: PG Tre Jones SG Romeo Langford SF Keldon Johnson PF Jeremy Sochan C Jakob Poeltl

Celtics vs. Spurs Betting Prediction

This could be a demolition job by the Celtics. The Spurs are no comparison on paper with the Celtics as shown by their respective positions in the standings.

The Celtics’ offense will be licking their lips coming up against this woeful Spurs defense.

Spurs haven’t been strong at home this season, winning just eight of their 20 home games this season and adds to the reasons why the Celtics will dominate the Spurs.

Celtics: -12.5 (-110)

