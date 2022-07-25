Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Cleveland Guardians Monday night at Fenway Park. The Red Sox were beaten 8-4 on Sunday, their fifth defeat in a row. Their record now stands at 48-48 on the season, and they're currently three games out of the final American League Wild Card spot. The Guardians are now 48-46 on the year after losing Sunday to the Chicago White Sox.

Nick Pivetta, who is 8-7 with a 4.50 ERA, will be on the hill Monday for Boston. This Guardians offense that he'll face ranks #16 in runs per game. In their previous seven, they averaged six runs per contest. In his previous outing, Pivetta threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits and seven earned runs while striking out four. Over his past four starts, he has a sky-high 10.24 ERA heading into Monday's contest.

Zach Plesac gets the nod for the Guardians, holding a 2-7 record and a 4.02 ERA. This Red Sox offense he'll be up against is pretty good and ranks #11 in runs per game. However, in their past seven, they averaged a weak 3.1 runs per contest. Last time out, Plesac threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up six hits and two earned runs while striking out three.

Going back six starts, Plesac has a 2.48 ERA, but all year his club has failed to give him run support.

Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Monday, July 25, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cleveland Guardians -104 +1.5 (-200) Over 9.5 (+100) Boston Red Sox -106 -1.5 (+165) Under 9.5 (-120)

Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Picks

Josh Naylor will be taking his cuts off righty Nick Pivetta on Monday. Versus right-handers, he has been great, holding a .904 OPS. The lefty power hitter has crushed high-fly ball rate pitchers, and he also has an eye-opening .922 OPS on the road. Look for Naylor to start off the series hot on Monday.

Pick: Josh Naylor Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110)

Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Prediction

The Red Sox have stumbled out of the gates following the All-Star break, and they find themselves 3-13 in their last 16. The Guardians have been bad on the road recently, winning just three of their previous 12 contests outside of Cleveland.

Expect a desperate Boston team on a five-game losing streak to put up some runs on Monday. Cleveland should also have a good offensive day, given the fact they've averaged around six runs per game over the last week.

Prediction: Game Total Over 9.5 Runs (+100) & 1st Inning Total Runs Over 0.5 (-125)

