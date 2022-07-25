Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Cleveland Guardians Monday night at Fenway Park. The Red Sox were beaten 8-4 on Sunday, their fifth defeat in a row. Their record now stands at 48-48 on the season, and they're currently three games out of the final American League Wild Card spot. The Guardians are now 48-46 on the year after losing Sunday to the Chicago White Sox.
Nick Pivetta, who is 8-7 with a 4.50 ERA, will be on the hill Monday for Boston. This Guardians offense that he'll face ranks #16 in runs per game. In their previous seven, they averaged six runs per contest. In his previous outing, Pivetta threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits and seven earned runs while striking out four. Over his past four starts, he has a sky-high 10.24 ERA heading into Monday's contest.
Zach Plesac gets the nod for the Guardians, holding a 2-7 record and a 4.02 ERA. This Red Sox offense he'll be up against is pretty good and ranks #11 in runs per game. However, in their past seven, they averaged a weak 3.1 runs per contest. Last time out, Plesac threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up six hits and two earned runs while striking out three.
"Bobby on the board!" - Red Sox
Going back six starts, Plesac has a 2.48 ERA, but all year his club has failed to give him run support.
Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details
Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Boston Red Sox
Date & Time: Monday, July 25, 7:10 p.m. EDT
Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts
Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds
Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Picks
Josh Naylor will be taking his cuts off righty Nick Pivetta on Monday. Versus right-handers, he has been great, holding a .904 OPS. The lefty power hitter has crushed high-fly ball rate pitchers, and he also has an eye-opening .922 OPS on the road. Look for Naylor to start off the series hot on Monday.
"#ForTheLand" - Bally Sports Cleveland
Pick: Josh Naylor Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110)
Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Prediction
The Red Sox have stumbled out of the gates following the All-Star break, and they find themselves 3-13 in their last 16. The Guardians have been bad on the road recently, winning just three of their previous 12 contests outside of Cleveland.
Expect a desperate Boston team on a five-game losing streak to put up some runs on Monday. Cleveland should also have a good offensive day, given the fact they've averaged around six runs per game over the last week.
Prediction: Game Total Over 9.5 Runs (+100) & 1st Inning Total Runs Over 0.5 (-125)