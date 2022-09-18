Boston Red Sox vs Kansas City Royals: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction- September 18| 2022 MLB Season

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Fenway Park. The Red Sox and the Royals have struggled to make a mark this season.

Both sides stand next to no chance of playoff qualification this season and will be looking to just end the season on a positive note.

The Red Sox are currently at the bottom of the standings in the American League East. The Red Sox have a record of 70-75 thus far, with a win percentage of .483.

They have fallen off massively from last season after going 92-70, clinching a wild-card berth. They have been very inconsistent this season. Their recent form has been declining, having lost seven of their last 10 fixtures.

"Happy Friday" - Red Sox

The Royals have been abysmal this campaign. They never got going, and have severely struggled for momentum and results. They have only won 58 games the entire season. Their win percentage is a horrendous .397.

They have failed to win four of their last five games. That solitary win came over the Red Sox in the second game of the series that currently stands at 1-1. Due to their poor form this season, they are currently second-bottom in their division.

''Fun Day at Fenway" - KCRoyals

Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers have been crucial to the Red Sox's success. Devers has 26 home runs and an RBI of 79. Bogaerts has a batting average of .315, the fifth-best in the entire MLB, add to that his 93.44 runs created, he has been a superstar. Nick Pivetta has 153 strikeouts this season for the Red Sox.

Bobby Witt Jr. has been tremendous for the somber Royals this term. He leads the side in all the essential batting metrics. He has a batting average of .249, an RBI of 74, and a total of 27 stolen bases.

Boston Red Sox vs Kansas City Royals Match Details.

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Boston Red Sox

Date and Time: Sunday, September 18, 1.35 PM ET

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston Red Sox vs Kansas City Royals best picks

The top picks for the game are Nick Pivetta of the Red Sox and Kris Bubic of the Royals. Pivetta has an ERA of 4.31 and Bubic has an ERA of 5.55 thus far.

Boston Red Sox vs Kansas City Royals Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Royals +1.5 +176 Over 10 Red Sox -1.5 -205 Under 10

Red Sox vs Royals Final Prediction:

The Red Sox have been stronger than the Royals. They have a home advantage now as well in this game. The Royals will have to pull off a miracle to win this one.

Boston Red Sox: -1.5

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far