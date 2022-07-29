Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 29 | 2022 MLB Season

The Boston Red Sox will be at home to face the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. The Red Sox defeated the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 on Thursday, climbing back up to 50-50 this season. The Brewers are now 55-44 this year with their win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

The Brewers now lead the National League Central division by three games. Meanwhile, the Red Sox are still 17 games back and in last place of the American League East division entering Friday's contest.

"Crawford and Bogaerts lead way to series finale W." - Red Sox

Brayan Bello was supposed to start Friday for the Red Sox, but he has reportedly been scratched. The Red Sox will tab Austin Davis in his place, and he'll be up against a lineup that is ranked #8 in runs per game. This Brewers lineup goes deep quite a lot, hitting the fourth-most homers in the MLB.

Davis has made just two starts this year, totaling four innings, so expect Boston to use Friday as a bullpen day. Their pen sports a pretty high 4.44 ERA at home, so it could be another long day for the pitching staff.

Brandon Woodruff gets the ball Friday for the Brewers, carrying an 8-3 record and a 3.73 ERA. He'll be pitching against a team that's missing some key bats, which explains why they're averaging under four runs per game in the last seven.

"Love ending the homestand with a sweep. #ThisIsMyCrew" - Brewers

Last start, Woodruff threw six frames, giving up four hits and just one earned run while punching out eight. Overall, he has been stellar lately, carrying a 2.20 ERA in his previous five outings. On the flipside, the Milwaukee righty has been subpar on the road, though, carrying a 5.26 road ERA this season.

Boston still has some of their best hitters in the lineup. With Fenway Park's dimensions favoring hitters, they can definitely put up a bunch of runs.

Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Friday, July 29, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Milwaukee Brewers -165 -1.5 (+100) Over 9.0 (-115) Boston Red Sox +150 +1.5 (-120) Under 9.0 (-105)

Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers Best Picks

Xander Bogaerts has singled in six straight games, and he launched a three-run homer on Thursday. Expect the shortstop to notch another single from the third spot in the order on Friday.

Pick: Xander Bogaerts Over 0.5 Singles (-105)

Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Prediction

Woodruff has been a completely different pitcher on the road. His home/road splits show a huge disparity that plays into the Red Sox's favor. Also, Boston will need to be creative with their pitching decisions in a bullpen game, which will benefit Milwaukee's hitters. Take the over here in the series opener.

Prediction: Over 9 Runs (-115)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far