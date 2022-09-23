Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 23, 2022 | MLB 2022 Regular Season

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will play the second game of their four-game series. This would be an inconsequential series if Aaron Judge was not in the hunt for the single-season home run record.

The Yankees are seven games behind the Houston Astros for the best record and are seven and a half games up on the Toronto Blue Jays in the division. As a result, .500 baseball would be more than enough to keep New York in its current position.

"Congratulations Skip!" - @Yankees

Pitching in this one are Rich Hill for Boston and Gerrit Cole for New York. These pitchers are the antithesis of one another.

Hill enters play with a 4.70 ERA, and somehow this is his first start against the Yankees this season. This is the seventeenth time this season these teams have met up, and Hill has somehow avoided starting against them so far.

Cole is making his fourth start of the year against the Sox, and he did some of his worst work against Boston. He's averaging four runs a start against the Red Sox but will be looking to do better in one of his last regular season starts.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ New York Yankees

Time & Date: Friday, September 23, 7:05 PM EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, NY

"Yankee stadium at night just a beautiful sight." - @_kevinmd_

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees betting odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Red Sox +1.5 (-110) +190 Over 7.5 (-108) Yankees -1.5 (-110) -230 Under 7.5 (-114)

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees best pick

Aaron Judge is still looking for his 61st home run, and Boston has made it clear they do not want to be the team that allows it. Judge was walked three times last night, giving him just two qualifying at-bats.

Credit to Judge; he's patient at the plate and is not just swinging for the fences. Instead, he's taking walks and hits and is trying to help his team win. Judge is the perfect embodiment of the pinstripes.

Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+230)

Everyone will be watching Aaron Judge on Apple TV tonight.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees prediction

This one is a tough call. Things always get heated when the Red Sox visit the Bronx. While Cole is the better pitcher on paper, it often doesn't show on the field. Aaron Judge is chasing history, and that's the story in this one, but at the end of the night, Boston should notch the W.

Boston (+190)

