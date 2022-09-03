Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers: Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction- September 3| 2022 MLB Season

The Boston Red Sox take on the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park this evening. Both teams have struggled for consistency and are coming into this game in contrasting form.

The Red Sox have had flashes of brilliance this season but haven’t cemented themselves in playoff contention. Their inconsistencies are highlighted by the fact that their home and away records are identical. They have an overall losing record at 65-68 over the course of the campaign.

The Sox have won five of their last 10 games, including a streak of three wins straight. Their latest victory was against tonight’s opponents in dominating fashion, with a final score of 9-1.

Although the Rangers have had a worse record than the Red Sox this season, they sit third in their division. Texas has really struggled for momentum this season. Before tonight’s game, the Rangers lost six games on the bounce. They are coming into this contest, very short on confidence and form. They have only won three of their last 10 fixtures, going 58-73 this season.

Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, and Nick Pivetta have been instrumental players for the Boston side this season, leading all of the important metrics in the side. Bogaerts has one of the highest batting averages in the entire MLB. Eric Hosmer is said to miss out due to injury in this game.

As for the Rangers, Martin Perez and Nathaniel Lowe have been the standouts this season. Perez leads all of the pitching metrics, having the best ERA (2.89) and the most strikeouts (144) this season for the Texas rangers. Lowe has the highest batting average in the organization at .303. He also leads the most runs created metric with 82.87.

Josh Sborz and Kole Calhoun are set to miss for the Rangers due to injury.

Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers Match Details.

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Boston Red Sox

Date and Time: Saturday, September 3, 4:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers best pick

The top pick for the game is Bryan Bello of the Red Sox. He has an ERA of 7.27 and has gone 0-4. He’s not had the best of seasons but there’s room for improvement.

Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Boston Red Sox -1.5 -190 Under 10 Texas Rangers +1.5 +155 Over 10

Red Sox vs Rangers Final Prediction:

Home advantage always counts. The Red Sox have been inconsistent this season, but have looked solid at home. The Rangers are way short on momentum and don't look like they'll find any in this game either.

Boston Red Sox: -1.5

