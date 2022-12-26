Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 26 | 2022-23 NBA Season

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse plays host to a contest between the high-flying Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Boxing Day in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The Nets are the most in-form team in the NBA at the moment. They have now won eight games in succession, which is the joint-longest active win streak of any team in the league. After such a phenomenal run of form, the Nets have improved to a 21-12 record, climbing to fourth place. A win tonight would see them go above their opponents in third place and tie with the Bucks in second.

The Cavs have also been superb this season. They are currently 22-12 as they sit in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. They come into this game on the back of a 107-118 defeat against the Toronto Raptors after going on an amazing four-game win streak. If the Cavs win tonight, they could go above the Milwaukee Bucks in second place, just one game behind the league leaders Boston Celtics.

The two sides haven’t faced each other this season, making this contest even more special. The form that the superstars on either team are in, adds even more spice to this matchup.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Date & Time: Monday, December 26, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Both teams are set to field their strongest possible lineups without major injury-related issues.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Brooklyn Nets +2 (-112) Over 221.5 (-112) +108 Cleveland Cavaliers -2 (-107) Under 221.5 (-110) -127

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Starting 5s

Nets: PG Kyrie Irving SG Royce O'Neale SF Kevin Durant PF Ben Simmons C Nic Claxton

Cavaliers: PG Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell SF Isaac Okoro PF Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen

Nets vs. Cavaliers Betting Prediction

The sides are evenly-matched and in very similar form. The Nets are on a league-high eight-game win streak and will be brimming with confidence with the fact that their team suddenly has so much balance. The chemistry between Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons is now fully on display as all three are performing admirably. The Cavs are incredibly well-drilled as a team but do not have enough momentum to keep the Nets quiet.

Brooklyn Nets: -8 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes