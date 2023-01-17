Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets take on the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center on Tuesday (January 17) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are given down below:

The Nets have been one of the most well-rounded teams in the league this season. They have a top-10-rated offense and defense, conceding just 111 points per game, which is the fifth-lowest tally in the NBA.

They have hit a slump recently, losing both of their last two, most recently against the OKC Thunder 102-112. They have, however, won seven of their last 10 and are still one of the very best in the Eastern Conference. They now have an overall record of 27-15 and are barely holding on to the second seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Spurs have been awful this season. They have won just 13 games all season long while sitting in 14th place in the Western Conference standings with an overall record of 13-31. They have lost all of their last five games, winning just two of their last ten. They rank dead-bottom in terms of defensive rating, whilst having the third-worst offensive rating in the entire NBA.

This game, in all essence, is one of the best defensive teams in the country going up against the worst defense in basketball.

Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets @ San Antonio Spurs

Date & Time: Monday, January 17, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant Knee Out San Antonio Spurs Devin Vassell Knee Out

The Nets are without talisman Kevin Durant who is out with a knee injury, while Devin Vassell also misses out with a knee problem for the Spurs.

Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Brooklyn Nets -5.5 (-110) Over 232.5 (-110) -225 San Antonio Spurs +5.5 (-111) Under 232.5 (-110) +182

Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets: PG Kyrie Irving SG Joe Harris SF Royce O'Neale PF Ben Simmons C Nic Claxton

San Antonio Spurs: PG Tre Jones SG Romeo Langford SF Keldon Johnson PF Jeremy Sochan C Jakob Poeltl

Nets vs. Spurs Betting Prediction

The Nets should easily win this game. They have a much superior overall record at the time of writing as compared to the Spurs and have been in much better form. San Antonio have lost all of the last five and come into this game with miserable confidence.

They haven't been great at home this season, winning just eight games all campaign long while Brooklyn has more wins on the road than they have at home. Every factor under consideration points towards the Nets taking this game easily.

Nets: -10.5 (-110)

