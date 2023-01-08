Browns vs Steelers Prediction: Who Will Win? Preview, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - Week 18 | Can the Steelers keep their slim playoff hopes alive?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are 8-8, previously coming back to beat the Ravens last week, 16-13, in Baltimore. The Browns are officially eliminated at 7-9, and they'll look to spoil Pittsburgh's chances of getting into the postseason. Not only do the Steelers have to win, but they need both the Dolphins and Patriots to lose to get into the playoffs. It won't be easy, but Pittsburgh will at least try to control what they can against the Browns, who defeated them back in September.

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Cleveland Browns +2.5 (-110) Over 40 (-110) +122 Pittsburgh Steelers -2.5 (-110) Under 40 (-110) -145

Odds Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date & Time: Sunday, January 8, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Key Stats

The Browns, despite not having QB Deshaun Watson for most of the year, have actually been above average offensively. Running back Nick Chubb has been a huge part of that, as he's totaled 1,448 rushing yards, the second-most in the NFL. Wide receiver Amari Cooper has excelled in his first year in Cleveland, as he's tallied 1,109 receiving yards, and if he gets 81 today, he'll reach a career-high. Since Watson's return, the Browns haven't clicked overall, but they'll hope that they can gain some momentum heading into next season. The Steelers' defense as a whole has been solid, but especially against the run. Also, Pittsburgh has allowed 16 or fewer points in each of their last three contests, and they won't make it easy for Cleveland today.

Pittsburgh has ground out a few close victories on this three-game winning streak, and rookie QB Kenny Pickett has been clutch lately. Pickett's stats on paper don't look great, but the Steelers have won four of their last five with him under center. Running back Najee Harris has been a focal point of this offense, and he is closing in on 1,000 rushing yards. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, along with rookie wideout George Pickens and tight end Pat Freiermuth are solid receiving options, so expect Pickett to utilize these weapons today.

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Prediction

Pittsburgh has not only won five of their past six, but they've covered five of six. Their lone loss in this stretch was a narrow 16-14 defeat at the hands of the Ravens, but the Steelers defense has been excellent in the latter half of this season. Even though the Browns triumphed at home back in September versus Pittsburgh, the Steelers are hot right now and need to win to keep their playoff chances, albeit slim, alive. Cleveland has a below average defense, and Pittsburgh should be able to win and cover at home.

Prediction: Steelers -2.5 (-110)

