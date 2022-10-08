Buffalo Bulls vs Bowling Green Falcons, Picks, and Odds - October 8 | NCAA Football Season 2022

The Buffalo Bulls will take on the Bowling Green Falcons in college football action on Saturday (October 8).

The Bulls have not played well, losing three of their five games this season.They are struggling in defense and offense and need a lot of improvement. The Falcons, meanwhile, have played very inconsistently too, going 2-3 in five games this season. They aksi need their offense and defense to fare better.

Buffalo Bulls vs Bowling Green Falcons Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER BUFFALO BULLS -130 -2.5(-105) o54.5(-110) BOWLING GREEN +110 +2.5(-115) u54.5(-110)

Buffalo Bulls vs Bowling Green Falcons Match Details

Fixture: Buffalo Bulls @ Bowling Green Falcons

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8; 12 pm EDT

Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, OH

Buffalo Bulls vs Bowling Green Falcons Key Stats

The Bulls have covered 1228 passing yards at an average of 6.7 yards per passing attempt. Quarterback Cole Snyder has contributed 1214 passing yards and three TDs.

While rushing, they have covered 617 yards at an average of 3.1 per attempt and have eight rushing TDs. However, they will look to improve their last season's record of 4.4 rushing yards per attempt. The defense has some loopholes, so they have work to do.

The Green Falcons, meanwhile, have covered 1127 passing yards at an average of 6.3 yards per attempt and a completion rate of 57.8 percent. Quarterback Matt McDonald has played a great role in offense, covering 937 passing yards with 13 TDs.

While rushing, they have gone below average with just 3.2 yards per attempt. Jamal Johnson has an average of 5.0 yards per attempt, but apart from him, others have struggled.

The defense has been very inconsistent for the Falcons. There are many gaps they need to plug.

TEAM RUSHING YARDS/GAME RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS BUFFALO BULLS 123.5 8 BOWLING GREEN 103 3

Buffalo Bulls vs Bowling Green Falcons Betting Prediction

Mike Washington could play a key role here. He has three TDs, and his rushing and perforamance in the game could impact the result.

Both teams have a similar offense while passing, so it's the rushing attempts that could determine the result. The Bulls have a better record in that aspect and have an in-form player to get the job done.

They are coming off a win and are a better team on defense, which makes them favorites to win this one.

Prediction: Take Bulls, at spread, -2.5

