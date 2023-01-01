Butler vs Georgetown Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 1| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Butler Bulldogs are off to an 8-6 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, tenth in the Big East Conference, and are on a three-game losing streak.

They are coming off a loss against the Providence Friars (72-52) in their previous outing. Jalen Thomas, Manny Bates, and Chuck Haris scored 12, 12, and 10 points respectively, but it did not help their team win.

They will now take on the Georgetown Hoyas, who are on a 5-9 start to the season, last in the same conference, and on a four-game losing streak. They suffered a defeat against the DePaul Blue Demons (83-76) in their last outing.

Brandon Murray's 29-point effort was not enough to take his team to victory as other players did not perform to expectations. The Hoyas will now host this game at the Capital One Arena on Sunday (January 1).

Butler Bulldogs vs Georgetown Hoyas: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Butler Bulldogs -155 -3 (-110) O 144 (-110) Georgetown Hoyas +135 +3 (-110) U 144 (-110)

The Bulldogs started the season with eight wins and six losses. Their away record is 1-2 at the moment, which they will try to do better tonight. The team is below par on the offensive front, averaging only 69.9 points per game, which ranks 232nd in the nation while conceding 65.3 points per game, which ranks 96th in the country.

Their offensive rebounds per game are only 28.8 while 31.9 are defensive rebounds.

The Georgetown Hoyas are even worse with five wins and nine losses. Their home record is tied at 4-4 at the moment. The team is better on offense compared to the Bulldogs, averaging 75.1 points per game, which ranks 134th in the nation, while conceding a massive 77.5 points per game, which ranks 345th in the country.

Butler Bulldogs vs Georgetown Hoyas: Match Details

Fixture: Butler Bulldogs @ Georgetown Hoyas

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 06:30 p.m ET

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Butler Bulldogs vs Georgetown Hoyas: Prediction

The Bulldogs are 8-2 against the spread in their last ten games after an against-the-spread loss. They are 9-3 against the spread in their last twelve games after a straight loss.

The Bulldogs have a small 6-4 advantage over the Hoyas in their last 10 meetings. The two teams are at the bottom of the division and their form and statistics are somewhat similar. Expect a close game as there is no clear favorite.

Final Prediction: Butler -3 (-110)

