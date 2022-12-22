Can't Lose Same Game Parlay (+330): Jaguars vs. Jets - Safe Plays for a Great Payout | Thursday Night Football

The Jacksonville Jaguars head to East Rutherford to take on the New York Jets to open Week 16.

Both teams must win their last three games to have a chance at the playoffs, but only one can leave Thursday Night with a victory. So tune in to watch the Jaguars continue one of the best turnarounds in NFL history.

Jaguars vs. Jets Match Details

Fixture: Jacksonville Jaguars @ New York Jets

Date & Time: Thursday, December 22, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Same Game Parlay Leg #1 - Trevor Lawrence Over 212.5 Passing Yards (-110)

This is a ridiculous line and an incredible first leg for the parlay.

Since Jacksonville decided they wanted to start winning games and make a playoff run, Lawrence has been a bonafide stud. In each of the Jaguars' last three wins, Lawrence has thrown for over 300 yards.

The Jags have won four of their last six, and in that stretch, Lawrence has averaged 280 passing yards per game. So while the guys do perform a little bit below standards on Thursday Night, Lawrence should still have no problem blowing up this number.

Same Game Parlay Leg #2 - Over 35.5 Total Points (-146)

This is the first time this season that the over has been an advisable bet on Thursday Night. Given the teams that typically play in this spot and the lack of time for preparation teams have, the under has been straight money on these midweek games.

But tonight should be different. For one, the line this week is far lower than it has been in the past, but these two teams match up well and should be able to score quite a few touchdowns.

So while this game should have over (37.5) total points, it's always a good idea to pad a parlay and grab an alternate line. So that's the move here.

Same Game Parlay Leg #3 - Jacksonville +4.5 (-172)

Given how both teams have been playing in recent weeks, the Jags deserve an edge because they have been phenomenal. They are moving the ball well and racking up points. The game should be close, but Jacksonville should win, but to ice this parlay, grab a few points to ensure you're cashing a ticket at the end of the night.

Poll : 0 votes