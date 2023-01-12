Canucks vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 12| 2022-23 NHL Season

The Vancouver Canucks (17-20-3) are sixth in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference and are on a two-game losing streak. They are coming off a loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-4) in their last outing and will now take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (25-13-1), who are third in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference.

The Lightning defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets (6-3) in their previous outing and will now host this game at the Amalie Arena on Thursday (January 12) where they will look to continue their winning run as Vancouver looks to end their losing streak.

Vancouver Canucks vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Vancouver Canucks +215 +1.5 (-115) O 6.5 (-130) Tampa Bay Lightning -260 -1.5 (-105) U 6.5 (+110)

Vancouver has struggled to find some rhythm so far this season, with only 17 wins in 40 games. They are 4-6 in their last ten games and are already behind in the race to the playoffs. Other teams above Vancouver have a decent win advantage. They finished fifth last season with an overall record of 40-30 and missed out on the playoffs. However, this season is even worse for them at the moment.

The team has scored a total of 138 goals while conceding 158, a difference of -20.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the right track to qualify for the playoffs with 25 wins in 39 games. They were the runners-up in the Stanley Cup last season and look like a good team this season as well. The Lightning finished third last season with an overall record of 51-23. The team has scored a total of 139 goals while conceding 115, a difference of +24.

Vancouver Canucks vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Match Details

Fixture: Vancouver Canucks @ Tampa Bay Lightning

Date & Time: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

Vancouver Canucks vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Pick

Steven Stamkos has been absolutely outstanding for Tampa Bay this season, scoring 17 goals and providing 28 assists in 39 games. His record against Vancouver is simply sensational, scoring 10 goals and providing 12 assists in 16 games. Expect him to have a similar kind of performance tonight.

Best Pick: Steven Stamkos Anytime Scorer (+100)

Vancouver vs Tampa Bay: Prediction

The Lightning have a major 7-3 advantage over Vancouver in their last ten meetings. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. The Canucks have only won once in their last five encounters. The way the current season is going gives Tampa Bay an absolute advantage. Expect an entertaining encounter.

Final Prediction: Total Under 6.5 (+110)

