Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals: Prediction, Odds, Line, and Pick - October 2 | 2022 NFL Season

The Carolina Panthers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday (October 2) at the Bank of America Stadium in NFL action.

Both teams have made identical starts to the season, winning one and losing two games apiece.

Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Cardinals @ Carolina Panthers

Date and Time: Sunday, October 2; 12:35 pm ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

The Panthers started their season in the worst possible way, losing their opening two games. They ended their losing streak with a 22-14 win against the New Orleans Saints last weekend.

The Panthers were terrible last season, finishing at the bottom of the NFC South standings, going 5-12. Few of the top performers for the Panthers this season have been Baker Mayfield and Christian McCaffrey.

Over the first three games, Mayfield has racked up 550 thrown yards with three touchdowns thrown. His pass completion hasn’t been great at 52%, but there's a lot of room for improvement. McCaffrey was fabulous last weekend against the Saints, where he had 25 carries over 108 yards.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, haven't been spectacular too. Unlike the Panthers, the Cardinals are coming into this game off a 20-12 defeat against the LA Rams last weekend.

The Cardinals have been very inconsistent in the early stages of the season. The alarm bells might start sounding off very quickly if results don’t go their way. Kyler Murray played really well in the last few games. He has racked up 591 thrown yards with one touchdown in the last two games and has become one of the top performers for the Cardinals.

Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Carolina Panthers -1 -115 Under 43.5 Arizona Cardinals +1 +100 Over 43.5

Panthers vs Cardinals Final Prediction

This game could go either way. The offenses of both tea,s haven’t clicked into gear just yet. There are several head-to-head matchups that could determine the outcome of this game, but the main point of difference could be momentum.

The Panthers will be jubilant after winning their first game of the season and heading into a home game, which could make for a whole new ball-game.

Carolina Panthers: -115

