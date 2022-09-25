Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints NFL Parlay - September 25 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints will match up on Sunday (September 25), and there are plenty of NFL parlay bets to make.

The Saints will play their third divisional matchup in a row to open their campaign. Let's go through the best NFL parlay below for this NFC South battle.

Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers

Date & Time: Sunday, September 25; 1:00 pm EDT

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

NFL Parlay Leg #1: New Orleans Saints Team Total Points Under 23.5 (-155)

The Saints couldn't get anything going offensively last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even with several injuries to the Bucs' defense, QB Jameis Winston threw three picks, and New Orleans committed five total turnovers in the defeat.

Through two games, the Saints are averaging 18.5 points, and Carolina's pass defense has been pretty solid this year. Winston and Kamara were listed as questionable, but both should play.

They may, however, be playing through injury, which could impact their performances. Look for a low scoring game, especially from New Orleans who will be playing in enemy territory.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Robbie Anderson Over 24.5 Receiving Yards (-250)

The Panthers' Robbie Anderson recorded 102 receiving yards on five catches and eight targets in the season opener.

He followed that performance up with a quieter game, where he was targeted just five times, tallying three receptions, and 32 receiving yards. Anderson is known as a deep threat and he typically averages a lot of yards per reception.

In his career, he has averaged 13.2 yards per catch and could notch up 25 yards on just one or two receptions. Even though the Saints secondary is above average, Anderson should do enough to get 25 yards here.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Juwan Johnson Over 19.5 Receiving Yards (-175)

New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson has been targeted 12 times by Jameis Winston through two games. Johnson has reeled in six catches in two games and has totaled 83 receiving yards thus far.

Johnson wasn't a big part of the Saints offense last year, but the Oregon alum has seemed to carve out a bigger role so far. He has notched up at least 40 receiving yards in each game this season and should be able to get at least 20 this afternoon against a decent Panthers secondary.

Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints NFL Parlay Odds: +280

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far