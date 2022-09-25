Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints NFL Player Props - September 25 | 2022 NFL Season

There are plenty of NFL player props to target in Sunday's matchup (September 25) between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints.

The two teams will square off on Sunday in an all-NFC South battle, so we'll go through the best props below for you to add to your betslips:

NFL Player Prop #1: Michael Thomas Over 4.5 Receptions (+110)

Michael Thomas was limited to just seven games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to injury. Through two games this campaign, he has looked decent, but he should be able to improve as the season progresses.

He has recorded 11 catches so far, but seven of them have come in the fourth quarter, which is interesting. Thomas has been targeted 17 times, which is a good sign too, but on Sunday, he will be up against a solid pass defense.

The Panthers have done a good job limiting passing yards and yards per attempt so far, but they have played two subpar quarterbacks - Jacoby Brissett and Daniel Jones. Also, neither the Browns nor Giants have stellar receiving corps, so the Saints will have an opportunity to get the passing game going.

QB Jameis Winston is averaging 37 attempts through two games. Even though he's questionable, Thomas is going to be the first receiving option. Look for Thomas to notch up five receptions for the third consecutive NFL game on Sunday.

NFL Player Prop #2: Christian McCaffrey To Score A Touchdown (+100)

Christian McCaffrey, by his standards, has had a slow start to the season. He picked up a touchdown Week 1 but only had 33 rushing yards and 24 receiving yards.

Last week, he did surpass 100 rushing yards but failed to reach the end zone. McCaffrey should be able to score on the ground or though the air, as he's leading qualified running backs since 2020 with 43.7 receiving yards per game.

He's Carolina's main offensive weapon when fully healthy. So expect QB Baker Mayfield to target him and for the Panthers to give him around 15-20 carries on Sunday.

The Saints haven't had much of a pass rush in the NFL this year, and their defense is around league average in most offensive categories.

Also, McCaffrey is due fo a breakout game, and he should eventually get back to his regular production from a couple of years ago. Expect the sixth-year pro to notch up his second TD of the season on Sunday at his home stadium.

