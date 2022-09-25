Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 25 | 2022 NFL Season

The Carolina Panthers will play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday (September 25) in NFL action.

This will be New Orleans' third NFC South opponent, having split their games against the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last week, they were bested by the Bucs 20-10 in a game where they committed five turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Panthers have played two non-division opponents so far, losing both matchups. Last Sunday, they were beaten by the Giants 19-16 in a back-and-forth contest.

Last year, these two NFC South foes split their season series, with both games going well under the game total.

The Panthers will return home this week and will look to pick up their first win in a long time. They're on a nine-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield hasn't been that great so far with his new team entering Sunday, completing just 53.6% of his passes for 8.6 yards per attempt. Star running back Christian McCaffrey did have a solid Week 2 performance after a quiet opener, which is a good sign going forward. The Stanford alum recorded 102 yards on only 15 attempts but didn't score. Nevertheless, if he can rack up similar stats this week, Carolina will gladly take that.

Saints QB Jameis Winston had a rough game last week, tossing three picks. Winston is a solid QB, but his undoing has always been his interceptions. A couple years ago in Tampa Bay, Winston threw a league-leading 30 interceptions.

Since then he hasn't played a full season, but New Orleans will roll with him under center if he's upgraded from questionable to available ahead of Sunday's matchup. Pro-bowl running back Alvin Kamara is also listed as questionable with a ribs injury, so if one or both are ruled out, the Saints could struggle to put points on the board.

Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers

Date & Time: Sunday September 25; 1:00 pm EDT

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line New Orleans Saints +2.5 (-110) Over 41 (-110) -135 Carolina Panthers 2.5 (-110) Under 41 (-110) +115

Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints Betting Prediction

Both teams had the under hit in their respective games last week. Following the Saints' last four losses, the total has gone under all four times. This is the best bet today, especially with several key players in New Orleans' injury report.

Prediction: Under 41 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far